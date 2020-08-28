Global Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Brake Type, Application and Region.

Global Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market was valued at US$ 7.51 Bn 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 12.72 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.81%.

Electrically brakes control system have several advantages over other brake actuation system.Major driving factors of the Aircraft Electric Brake Control System are an increase in the aircraft production with improved safety features. OEMs are improving in aircraft safety and brake control system with their global solutions partner. Tourism is fast becoming one of the world’s largest industry and air transport plays a very important role in supporting this sector. The spending of those directly or indirectly employed in the air transport sector supports jobs in industries such as retail outlets, companies producing consumer goods and a range of service industries (such as banks and restaurants). Several aircraft manufacturers, including Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer, estimate the future demand for air craft electric brake control system. Demand for Lightweight Aircraft Components and failure of aircraft electric system will act as restraint to the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the Application, Commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Modern passenger aircraft are designing as per require of new technologies such as the ‘all Electric Braking System. The engineering challenges to manufacturing these new systems to complete change in design thinking and the materials used. Electric braking are becoming the industry standard for all new commercial aircraft. Commercial aircraft gets much benefits through High strength, excellent wear properties, Low coefficient of friction, Light weight and Resistance to greases and fluids.

Recent Developments – Safran Landing Systems in China

Safran Landing Systems’ wheels and brakes business entered into Chinese market since early 90s’ starting with twenty-seven A300 and A310 aircraft at China Eastern Airlines, China Northern Airlines and China Northwest Airlines. Today, about 50% of China’s commercial airplanes use Safran Landing Systems landing gear, wheels and brakes on Airbus programs such as A319, A320, A321, A330, A340 types or Boeing programs such as 737NG and 787 types.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period for Aircraft Electric Brake Control System. Economics and population growth have led the countries like India and China are quickly becoming of the powerhouses of the aviation industry in the region. World aviation focal point of gravity is proceeding with its eastbound move, with China and India ready to highlight among the world’s main three air-travel showcases by forecasted period as rising earnings make passages progressively reasonable. China’s growing middle class will eventually lead to the country overtaking the U.S. within 10 to 15 years as the largest domestic airplane passenger market in the world.

The Aircraft Electric Brake Control System report includes a study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyse the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market

Global Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market, By Brake Type

• Single disc-brakes

• Dual disc-brakes

• Multiple disc-brakes

Global Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market, By Application

• Civil Aviation

• Commercial

• Military

Global Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Aircraft Electric Brake Control System Market

• Saywell international, Inc.

• Meggitt Group

• UTC Aerospace Systems

• Safran Landing Systems

• Crane Aerospace & Electronics

• Honeywell Aerospace

• Aeroned

• Fan Jets USA

• Advent Aircraft Systems, Inc.

• Parker

