Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Aircraft, Product, Material, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market has valued 455.24 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Aircraft Soft Goods Market is segmented by the aircraft, product, material, distribution channel and region. Based on the aircraft, the market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional jet, business jet, and helicopter. By material, the market is classified into Carpets, Seat Covers, and Curtains. Based on the material, Aircraft Soft Goods Market is divided into wool/nylon blend fabric, natural leather, and synthetic leather. Distribution Channel encompasses the OEM and Aftermarket. Based on geography, the global aircraft soft goods market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America.

Growing the number of air passengers in the international and domestic fleet, superior upholstery product usage such as carpets, seat covers, and curtains for air passengers are driving the growth in the aircraft soft goods market. Growing adoption of interior improvement methods and the need to enhance the passenger comfort levels in airplanes will drive aircraft soft goods market in the future.

By product segment, the seat cover is projected to dominate the aircraft soft goods market owing to swelling trends toward upgrading seat and support covers in commercial airplanes. Bourgeoning demand for venerable cabin interiors in the executive class mounted with superior carpets will further support for comfort travel. Furthermore, carpets hold a widespread share of the market owing to the accessibility of enhanced cabin space and expanding airplane fabrication to meet the backlog.

Commercial aircraft is estimated to dominate the growth in the aircraft soft goods market. Growing air passenger traffic in concurrence with comfort levels in airplanes will drive the product demand. Business jets will anticipate vigorous growth owing to swelling usage of high-end leather fabrics for cabin interiors.

By material segment, nylon/wool blend fabric is expected to hold major market share in Aircraft Soft Goods Market share. This growth can be attributed to improved material properties such as higher durability, water & wrinkle resistance, and insulation.

North America leads the aircraft soft goods market owing to the wide presence of airplane constructors in the region. The growing production capacity of well-established aircraft such as Bombardier and Boeing will drive the industry growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth in Aircraft Soft Goods Market. This can be credited to rising commercial aviation industry and upswing in refurbishment activities in old airplanes.

The scope of the report for Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market

Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market, By Aircraft

• Commercial Aircraft

• Regional Jet

• Business Jet

• Helicopter

Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market, By Product

• Carpets

• Seat Covers

• Curtains

• Others

Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market, By Material

• Wool/Nylon Blend Fabric

• Natural Leather

• Synthetic Leather

• Others

Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market, By Distribution Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players of Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market

• Anker Company

• Tapis Corporation

• Spectra Interior Products

• RAMM Aerospace

• Mohawk Group

• Lantal Textile AG

• InTech Aerospace

• Hong Kong Aircraft Engg. Ltd.

• F-list

• Fellfab

• E-Leather

• Desso Group

• Botany Weaving Mills

• Aircraft Interior Sol.

• Aircraft Interior Products

• Aero Foams

• Aero Floor

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Aircraft Soft Goods Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Aircraft Soft Goods Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Aircraft Soft Goods Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Soft Goods Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Aircraft Soft Goods Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Aircraft Soft Goods by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

