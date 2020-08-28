Global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market– Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Sensor Type, by Deployment, by End User, and by Geography.

Global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market is expected to reach US$ XX Million by 2026 from US$ 391.2 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%. Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market is segmented into By Sensor Type, By Deployment, By End User, and By Geography.

Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market by sensor type is further divided into seismic, acoustic, magnetic and infrared. Seismic sensors type are expected to contribute XX% market share for the Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market growth during the forecast period. The Seismic is an outdoor ground security system, which can be integrated with any existing security system, burglar alarm or CCTV system.

The Seismic system is 4 sensing units with an analyzer.

Seismic is installed underground and is able to recognize footsteps and vehicles movements.

Seismic is resistant to extreme environmental conditions such as weather & temperature changes and can work in a large variety of terrains with no interference by vegetation or strong winds.

The Seismic perimeter intrusion detection system has been developed according to the highest standards and is designed to work without any maintenance. Security segment is expected to be one of the largest segment of the unattended ground sensors market based on the end user. Demand of safety homes, private properties, educational centers, and many more are expected to drive the market for Unattended ground sensors systems.

Further, Unattended ground sensors systems help to deter intruders from entering or crossing borders for the military and public security forces. Unattended ground sensors market based on deployment is classified into hand-emplaced and air delivered.

Major driving factors of Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market are rising need for enhanced situational awareness for both homeland security & border and increasing need to detect border trespassing.

Geographically, Unattended ground sensor market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the overall Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing use of UGS in foreign combat operations carried out by the US Army in countries like Afghanistan and Iraq. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for network-centric warfare systems from military forces of various countries in the Asia Pacific. China, India, and Japan are the key Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market for unattended ground sensors in this region.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market are Northrop Grumman (US), Textron (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), L3 Communications (US), DTC (US), McQ, Quantum, Harris, Textron Defense System, Thales, Ferranti, L-3 Communications, Seraphim Optronics, ARA, Prust Holding, Exensor Technology, Qual-Tron, and Cobham.

The Scope of Report Global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market:

Global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market, by Sensor Type:

• Seismic

• Acoustic

• Magnetic

• Infrared

Global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market, by Deployment:

• Hand-Emplaced

• Air-Delivered

Global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market, by End User:

• Security

o Military

o Public Security

• Critical Infrastructure

o Utilities

o Industrial & Commercial Facilities

Global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Unattended Ground Sensors (UGS) Market:

• Northrop Grumman (US)

• Textron (US)

• Elbit Systems (Israel)

• L3 Communications (US)

• DTC (US)

• McQ

• Quantum

• Harris

• Textron Defense System

• Thales

• Ferranti

• L-3 Communications

• Seraphim Optronics

• ARA

• Prust Holding

• Exensor Technology

• Qual-Tron

