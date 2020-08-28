Global Aircraft Communication System Market– Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Component, Platform, End User and Geography.

Global Aircraft Communication System Market has valued XX Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Aircraft Communication System Market is segmented by Product Type, Component, Platform, End User and Geography. Based on the product type, Global Aircraft Communication System Market is segmented into the satcom, vhf/uhf/l-band, HF Communication, and Others.B y Component, Aircraft Communication System market is categorized into Transponder, Transceiver, Antenna, Transmitter, and Others. Based on the platform, Global Aircraft Communication System Market is segmented into Commercial and Military Aircraft. End user segment is divided into OEM and aftermarket. Based on geography, the global aircraft communication system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Incessant technological advancements in aircraft communication systems, the method of software-defined radios for satellite communication, initiation of satellite-based navigation systems, and an enlarged number of new aircraft deliveries are driving the growth in the aircraft communication system market. Augmented demand for the next-generation Internet Protocol (IP)-based communication systems proposals opportunities for the growth of the aircraft communication system market.

SATCOM is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR in the Global Aircraft Communication System Market. Facility of superior communication along with efficient air traffic management is driving the growth in aircraft communication system market.SATCOM is highly being positioned in military aircraft. Some of the Major Key players providing SATCOM which are continuously acquisition reputation owing to growing demand from the military sector for high-speed satellite communication links.

Commercial aircraft segment is estimated to hold a large share in an aircraft communication system market. The growth can be accredited to upgraded demand for new and advanced communication systems to ensure the safety of aircraft during their flight. Aircraft communication systems are electronic devices which are used in an aircraft to communicate and navigate with other aircraft or ground stations.

The North American region is valued to account for the largest share of the aircraft communication system market. This can be attributed to increased air passenger traffic in the region, which is subsidizing to surge in the number of new aircraft deliveries in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to lead in the aircraft communication system market owing to the growing demand for new aircraft. High disposable income has contributed to enlarged air travel in the region.

Some of the major key players in the Global Aircraft Communication System Market includes Rockwell Collins, Harris, Cobham, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Thales, Honeywell, General Dynamics, L3 Technologies and Iridium.

Scope of the report for the Aircraft Communication System Market

Global Aircraft Communication System Market, by Product Type

• SATCOM

• VHF

• UHF

• HF

• Data Link

• Others

Global Aircraft Communication System Market, by Component

• Transponder

• Transceiver

• Antenna

• Transmitter

• Receiver

• Display & Processor

• Others

Global Aircraft Communication System Market, by Platform

• Commercial Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

Global Aircraft Communication System Market, by End User

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

• Aftermarket

Global Aircraft Communication System Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players, Global Aircraft Communication System Market

• Rockwell Collins

• Harris

• Cobham

• Raytheon

• Northrop Grumman

• Thales

• Honeywell

• General Dynamics

• L3 Technologies

• Iridium

• Lockheed Martin

• Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co. KG

• UTC Aerospace System

• Viasat Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Aircraft Communication System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Aircraft Communication System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Aircraft Communication System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Aircraft Communication System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Aircraft Communication System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Communication System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Aircraft Communication System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Aircraft Communication System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Aircraft Communication System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Aircraft Communication System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Aircraft Communication System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

