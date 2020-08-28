Global Aircraft Gearbox Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Application, by Gearbox Type, by Fit, by Aircraft Type, and by Geography.

Global Aircraft Gearbox Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 4.8 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Global Aircraft Gearbox Market is segmented into application, gearbox, fit, aircraft by type.

Based on an application its been divided into engine and airframe. The engine segment of the aircraft gearbox market is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market during the forecast period. Based on the gearbox type, Accessory gearboxes are expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. Accessory gearboxes are used in medium and large aircraft. Based on fit, the linefit segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market due to the increasing aircraft orders and deliveries and growing passenger traffic. The civil aircraft segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing air traffic and growing demand for new aircraft around the globe are factors driving this segment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report Global Aircraft Gearbox Market:

Global Aircraft Gearbox Market, by Application:

• Engine

o Turboprop

o Turbofan

o Turboshaft

o Piston Engine

• Airframe

Global Aircraft Gearbox Market, by Gearbox Type:

• Reduction Gearbox (RGB)

• Accessory Gearbox (AGB)

• Actuation Gearbox

• Tail Rotor Gearbox

• APU-Gearbox

• Others

Global Aircraft Gearbox Market, by Fit:

• Linefit

• Retrofit

Global Aircraft Gearbox Market, by Type:

• Civil Aircraft

o General Aviation Aircraft

o Commercial Passenger/Cargo Aircraft

o Civil Helicopters

• Military Aircraft

o Fighter Jets

o Military Helicopters

o Transport Carriers

Global Aircraft Gearbox Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Aircraft Gearbox Market:

• Liebherr (Switzerland)

• United Technologies (US)

• Aero Gearbox International (France)

• Northstar Aerospace (US)

• Safran (France)

• Aero Gear (US)

• Avion (US)

• CEF Industries (US)

• SKF (Sweden)

• Triumph (US)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Aircraft Gearbox Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Aircraft Gearbox Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Aircraft Gearbox Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Aircraft Gearbox Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Aircraft Gearbox Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Gearbox Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Aircraft Gearbox Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Aircraft Gearbox by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Aircraft Gearbox Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Aircraft Gearbox Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Aircraft Gearbox Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Aircraft Gearbox Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/aircraft-gearbox-market/2197/

