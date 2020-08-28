Global Targeting Pods Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, by Component, by Fit, by Platform and by Geography

Global Targeting Pods Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.82%.

Global targeting Pods Market is segmented by type, component, fit, platform & region. By type is further divided Laser Spot Tracker, FLIR & Laser Designator Pods. By Component its classified into FLIR Sensor, Charge Coupled Device Camera, Moving Map System, and Environmental Control Unit. Secondly, By Fit segment is split into OEM Fit & Up gradation. Platform segement are divided into Combat Aircraft, Attack Helicopters, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing demand for targeting systems and increasing number of military aircraft up-gradation programs are expected to drive the market in the coming years. It also identifies the market application gaps, recent developments in the market, and high potential countries Targeting pods are highly reliable and sustainable than any other and are continuously upgraded with the more advanced technology. The pods are incorporated with a dual mode laser, high definition mid-wave FLIR system, visible light HDTV, laser marker and laser spot tracking system, video data link and a digital data recorder.

Based on the type, FLIR sensors in targeting pods are extremely important components used for surveillance, reconnaissance, ground attack, and air-to-air operations in low light conditions. The thermal imaging capability of a FLIR sensor assists in capturing videos as well as the laser-based tracking & targeting of targets at night. With the market for surveillance and reconnaissance growing and the need for night tracking and target designation capability growing, the demand for FLIR sensors is expected to increase in the coming years.

On the basis of fit, the targeting pods market has been segmented into OEM fit and up gradation. The OEM fit segment is projected to leading the market during the forecast period due to the increase in spending for airborne targeting and laser designation systems.

In terms of Geographically, Region wise division is made into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the Targeting Pods Market for targeting pods followed by the Asia Pacific and North America. The growth in Europe can be attributed to the high spending on advanced airborne targeting systems by countries such as France, the UK and Russia and increasing up gradation of existing and procurement of new targeting pod-based aircraft.

Key players in the Global Targeting Pods market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Aselsan A.S, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, L3 Technologies, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Moog, Inc., and other prominent players.

The scope of the Global Targeting Pods Market:

Global Targeting Pods Market, By Type:

• FLIR & Laser Designator Pods

• Laser Designator Pods

• FLIR Pods

• Laser Spot Tracker

Global Targeting Pods Market, By Component:

• FLIR Sensor

• Charge Coupled Device (CCD) Camera

• Environmental Control Unit (ECU)

• Moving Map System (MMS)

• Digital Data Recorder

• Processor

• Video Data Link

• High Definition (HD) TV

Global Targeting Pods Market, By Fit:

• OEM Fit

• Up gradation

Global Targeting Pods Market, By Platform:

• Combat Aircraft

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

• Attack Helicopters

• Bombers

Global Targeting Pods Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in the Global Targeting Pods market are

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Aselsan A.S

• Thales Group

• Raytheon Company

• Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

• L3 Technologies, Inc.

• FLIR Systems, Inc.

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Moog, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Targeting Pods Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Targeting Pods Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Targeting Pods Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Targeting Pods Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Targeting Pods Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Targeting Pods Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Targeting Pods Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Targeting Pods by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Targeting Pods Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Targeting Pods Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Targeting Pods Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

