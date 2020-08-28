Chelating Agents Market-Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027: By Product, Application and Region.

Chelating Agents Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a 4.8% CAGR during a forecast period.



Chelating agents are molecular components that make chemical bonds with metal ions to give stable complexes. They have high metal specificity because of which they are used as selective flocculants for metal remobilization from aquifers and sediments. They are used to disturb metal speciation and to impact the bioavailability of metals. Chelating agents are used in several uses like water power plants, oil production, treatment process, medicines, detergents, dairy & beverage industry, chemical analysis, and others.

The scope of the report includes a comprehensive study of global as well as regional markets for Chelating Agents with the rationales given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Chelating agents are widely utilized in bleaching wood pulp and recycling fibers in paper production and pulp processing industries. With the rise of e-commerce sector, there is a prompt growth in the demand for paper packaging, which in turn would trigger the market demand. Further, chelating agents are utilized in industrial cleaning, institutional, and household applications for eliminating the deposits of hard water, salts and metal oxides. The growth of urbanization and industrialization together with a rise in awareness about hygiene and cleanliness are boots to the market growth.

Growing demand for food all over the world has provided to the growth of the chelating agents market. Agrochemical sector attempts the use of chelating agents in formulating effective micro-nutrients for increasing crop production. These factors are anticipated to amplify the demand for chelating agents during forecast period. Increasing awareness among buyers about homecare products together with detergents and floor care products are expected to amplify the market demand in the forecast period. Chelating agents are utilized in some other industries comprising pharmaceuticals, water treatment, metalworking, personal care products, textiles, food & beverages, and oil field applications among others. Continuous use of non-biodegradable chelating agents comprising STPP, HEDP, and EDTA have detrimental concerns on the environment, which, in turn, might hamper the market growth in the estimated time period.

In Chelating Agents Market report, the Product segment comprises

Aminopolycarboxylates, Sodium gluconate, Organophosphonate and Others. The Aminopolycarboxylates provides to the largest market size in 2018 and is expected to have a CAGR of XX% in the forecast period due to the manufacturing of these synthetic chelating agents on an industrial scale to supply the demand for a variety of applications.

The Application segment is comprises Pulp & paper, Household & industrial cleaning, Agrochemicals, Water treatment, Chemical processing, Consumer products and Others. The Pulp & paper industry was leading the market with around XX% market share in 2018, in terms of revenue, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of XX% in the forecast period. Growing demand for tissue papers is expected to increase the growth of pulp & paper industry.

Based on regional segment, the is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a leading position in the and would grow at a CAGR of XX%. China captured the XX% market share in the Asia-Pacific chelating agents market in 2018, followed by India.

India is beholding the fastest growth rate in chelating agents market and is expected to top China in the forecast period. The high economic growth rate and rising demand for several applications will boost in the forecast period. Also North America and Europe are prominent regions in terms of volume. The market in Latin America is projected to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the increase in the industrialization.

The report covers the market leaders, followers and new entrants in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and M&A activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. More than ten companies are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time. For example, In June 2018, BASF, a significant player in the market, expressed its commitment to strengthen its chelating agents’ value chain in Ludwigshafen, Germany, with funding in the double-digit millions in manufacturing plant and further developing the product portfolio.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Chelating Agents Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Chelating Agents Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Chelating Agents Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Chelating Agents Market

By Product

• Aminopolycarboxylates

• Sodium gluconate

• Organophosphonate

• Others

By Application

• Paper and Pulp

• Water Treatment

• Household & industrial cleaning

• Chemical processing

• Consumer products

• Agrochemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Chelating Agents Market

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Archers Daniels Midland Company

• BASF SE

• Cargill Incorporated

• Dow Chemical Company

• Lanxess AG

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

• Cargill Incorporated

• Kemira

• AVA Chemicals

• Qingshuiyuan

• Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

• Tate & Lyle PLC.

• Kaixiang BioChem

• The Valero Energy Corporation

