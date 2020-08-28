Global Signals Intelligence Market (SIGINT): Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Type, Application and Region.

Global Signals Intelligence Market (SIGINT) was valued at US$ 11.7Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 18.3Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.75% during a forecast period.

Signal intelligence (SIGINT) is intelligence gathering by interception of signals, which contains any communication signals or electronic signals of a given target. Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) systems form one of the core systems in military defence and fall under the category intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). SIGINT systems offer intelligence on threat capabilities, composition, disposition, and Intentions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing terrorism, growing defence budget of major countries across the globe, and modernization or replacement of an ageing defence system are the major factors growing the global signals intelligence market. However, the high cost involved in the signals intelligence (SIGINT) system deployment could restrain market growth.

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) segment is dominating the market for Signal intelligence (SIGINT) Market. Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) helps strategists develop insights to manage operations in disputed areas and other significant locations, and inform aviators, sailors, and ground forces about the threats they may encounter. It includes gathering data about the enemy’s electronic defence network, particularly electronic devices for instance radars, surface-to-air missile systems, aircraft, and electronic transmitters.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate, mainly in China and India, which is owing to the high propensity of these countries to adapt to technological advancements. Increasing insurgencies and armed conflicts in the Asia Pacific is one of the factors driving the SIGINT market growth. Such as, according to ourworldindata.org, India witnessed 966 terror incidents in 2017.

India was the fifth-largest country in military expenditure across the globe in 2017. Additionally, the fast-growing economies of the Asia Pacific region are improving their defence capabilities. Such as, in 2017, Japan spent US$ 45.4Bn on military expenditure. Japan is investing widely on submarine fleet purchases, which automatically upsurges the deployment of SIGINT systems in submarines.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Signals Intelligence Market (SIGINT) dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Signals Intelligence Market (SIGINT).

Scope of Global Signals Intelligence Market (SIGINT)

Global Signals Intelligence Market (SIGINT), by Type

• Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

• Communications Intelligence (COMINT)

Global Signals Intelligence Market (SIGINT), by Application

• Ground

• Airborne

• Naval

• Space

• Cyber

Global Signals Intelligence Market (SIGINT), by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Signals Intelligence Market (SIGINT)

• BAE Systems

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• Thales

• Raytheon

• Elbit Systems

• General Dynamics

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Saab AB

• Mercury Systems

• Rolta India

• Rheinmetall

• Systematic A/S

• Harris Corporation

• Cobham plc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Signals Intelligence Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Signals Intelligence Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Signals Intelligence Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Signals Intelligence Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Signals Intelligence Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Signals Intelligence Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Signals Intelligence Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Signals Intelligence by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Signals Intelligence Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Signals Intelligence Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Signals Intelligence Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

