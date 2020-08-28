Global Metagenomics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Product, Application, and Region.

Global Metagenomics Market was valued US$ 205.79 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The major driving factors of the global metagenomics market are the surge in the metagenomics experiments collaboration and adoption of metagenomics applications. Additionally, growing advanced sequencing platforms are also boosting the market growth. Lack of skilled professionals and stringent regulation are hampering the growth of the global metagenomics market. Limitations in bioinformatics and the use of data are the major challenge of the global metagenomics market. Some opportunity of the global metagenomics market is growing in awareness in the developing economies as well as advancements in next-generation sequencing. The metagenomics market is segmented into the technology, product, application, and region. In terms of technology, the global metagenomics market is classified into sequencing and bioinformatics. Based on the product, the global metagenomics market is divided into instruments, software, and consumables. A further application, global medical gas, and equipment market are split environmental, human health, and others. Based on regions, the global metagenomics market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of technology, the sequencing-driven segment accounted for the XX% share in the metagenomics market owing to the higher implementation of this technology. High adoption of this technology can be attributed to the advent of novel bioinformatics-related solutions, which simplifies workflows and provides rapid results.

Based on application, environmental applications segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. Environmental applications include use in the agriculture sector to support crop growth, bioremediation through wastewater treatment, clean-up of oil spills and gasoline leaks, and biofuel production by harnessing microbial power.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to the fastest-growing region for the metagenomics market. The Asia-Pacific metagenomics market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the high incidence of cancer, large prevalence of target diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, rise in investments and funds and various emerging applications.

The key players operating in the Global Metagenomics Market are QIAGEN, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., Novogene Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher, Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Promega Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Oxford Gene Technology, Inc., TAKARA BIO INC., Danaher, ELITechGroup, AutoGenomics, Biocartis Group NV, IntegraGen., ChunLab, Inc., and UBiome, Inc.

Scope of Global Metagenomics Market:

Metagenomics Market, by Technology:

• Sequencing

• Bioinformatics

Metagenomics Market, by Product:

• Instruments

• Software

• Consumables

Metagenomics Market, by Application:

• Environmental

• Human Health

• Others

Metagenomics Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Metagenomics Market:

• QIAGEN

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Illumina, Inc.

• Novogene Corporation

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Agilent Technologies

• Promega Corporation

• Luminex Corporation

• Oxford Gene Technology, Inc.

• TAKARA BIO INC.

• Danaher

• ELITechGroup

• AutoGenomics

• Biocartis Group NV

• IntegraGen.

• ChunLab, Inc.

• UBiome, Inc.

