High Altitude Platforms (Airships, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and Tethered Aerostat Systems) Market – by product, by Application, by End Use and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2020 – 2027.

Global High Altitude Platforms Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 8X.XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High-altitude platforms (HAPs) Definition:

High-altitude platforms (HAPs) are aircraft positioned above 20 km altitude, in the stratosphere, in order to compose a telecommunications network or perform remote sensing, for civilian or military applications. These aircraft may be airplanes, airships or balloons, manned or unmanned. The stratosphere is the layer of the atmosphere where the temperature starts to increase with altitude. Immediately after the tropopause, which has a constant temperature of about −60 °C, the stratosphere starts at an altitude of 7 km at the poles and 18 km at the Equator, extending to around 50 km. Primary purpose behind placing these platforms in high altitude category is availability of larger coverage areas coupled with suitable wind speeds accessible at this altitude. The platforms are equipped with different payloads depending upon the desired application. High-altitude platforms systems are also denoted to as economical alternatives to satellites.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

High-altitude platforms (HAPs) History:

In the 1990 and 2000 decades, a number of projects were launched, but very few had continued. In order to explore the potential application of high altitude platforms for telecommunications and remote sensing, large projects were launched in the United States, Japan and South Korea. In 2014, 2 major Internet companies (Google and Facebook) announced investments in new HAP projects to provide Internet access in regions without communication infrastructure (terrestrial or satellite), bringing back attention to the development of HAP. The report from MMR focuses on, state-of-the-art, technology trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the current & forecast period 2020-2027.

Global High-altitude platforms (HAPs) Market Overview:

Based upon the product types, the market is segmented into airships, tethered aerostat systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Currently, in terms of revenue, UAVs segment register the largest share, of the global HAPs market. But, tremendously high costing and relatively lesser flight hours, making most of the countries worldwide to move towards airships and tethered aerostat systems. These platforms are capable of staying in flight for long duration with minimal maintenance required. Additionally, these systems are capable of carrying high payloads weighing approx. up to 2.5 tons. Whereas the most prominent advantage of Airships is, they also cover larger areas by offering provision of mobility. High adoption of tethered aerostat systems for delivering wireless communication services around the globe is driving the market growth. Thus, in the forecast years, airships and aerostat systems segments are expected to expand substantially with the CAGR of XX.XX% & XX.XX% respectively in the global market and anticipated to reach market revenue value of US$ XX Bn & US$ XX Bn respectively.

Competitive Insights:

In the global high altitude platforms market very few companies operating across all the three segments, airships, aerostat systems and UAVs. On the other hand, the market is quite fragmented in nature for the individual products and is competitive with the players focusing on the betterment of their product portfolios. Most of the HAPs companies are located in the U.S., Israel and China. These companies mostly focus on procuring contracts from the defense sectors of various countries but U.S. and China defense sectors notify themselves on the priority as these are among the largest consumers of HAPs worldwide. Major players in the global market are focused on acquiring international customers for HAPs along with the development of high altitude UAVs with longer flight hours and the huge investments in development of solar-powered HAPs.

Global High-altitude platforms (HAPs) Market Insights:

The demand for the high altitude platform is high owing to the operational advantages like, long coverage area, less manufacturing and repair costs as compared to conventional communication systems such as satellites and communication towers. This is the major factor contributing to the growth of the market as these system provides massive cost-savings in manufacturing, testing, and maintenance as compared to satellite systems and hence can be used as alternative to the satellites for the specific demands.

Business expanding to the international levels is leading to an increase in global passenger traffic with higher demand for in-flight services for entertainment and communication purposes. Simultaneously trend of air travel as well as international tourism is growing which boost the airline market. The development and commercialization of HAP technology can transform the aviation and aerospace industry as HAPs are set up above 60,000 ft., allowing continuous connectivity for on-board users and navigation to ground-based users. This is anticipated to massively drive the high altitude platform market growth rapidly during the forecast period. Rising penetration of the internet and the increase in global smartphone usage resulting in high growth of the telecommunications sector.

In defense sector the UAV market is expected to show substantial growth during the forecast years, as these go at 54,000 feet high and can travel up to nine hours and are equipped with laser systems to target offense missiles and have large scale applications in defense purposes as well as environmental data collection and several other purposes. The government of U.S. has regulated various laws which contain provisions to make the UAS licensing process easier and quicker for law enforcement officials such as the FAA Modernization and Reform Act.

Global High-altitude platforms (HAPs) Regional Analysis:

Owing to the issues of rising pollution and depletion of natural fuel sources, around the globe, government bodies across the several countries are massively promoting the Solar-powered, efficient technologies. Players operating in the global high altitude platform market are integrating photo-voltaic cell modules across the wingspan to decrease the reliance on fuel cells to generate power. For instance, in May 2017, SolarStratos done the testing of the Elektra-2 which was the prototype of the first commercial two-seater solar plane. After this, various other companies in the HAP market such as Airbus SE and AeroVironment, Inc. have focused their investment in the development of these technologies and developed and launched unmanned HAPs for various applications.

In developed regions such as North America and Western Europe, the surveillance segment witness the rapid growth due to increasing adoption of high altitude platform by military and naval forces. Rising acceptance is mainly due to superior image clarity and data relay capabilities of these system as opposed to conventional surveillance systems. Various regions such as the Middle East and Africa are prime conflict locations that require advanced defense solutions such as manned and unmanned airships.

The economic rise in the South-East Asian countries is contributing to the high growth of the HAP market. Globalization & Outsourcing of various business operations requires continuous connection to the internet and other communication facilities. Interruption in connectivity can result in massive financial losses for several players. Additionally, the consumers in the region are also seeking high speed broadband services and wireless connectivity which is at most lower rate.

Global High Altitude Platforms Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the Global High Altitude Platforms Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments and by region:

Global High Altitude Platform Market, By Product:

• Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)

• Airships

• Tethered aerostat systems

Global High Altitude Platform Market, By Application:

• Surveillance

• Navigation and remote sensing

• Communication

• EO/IR system

Global High Altitude Platform Market, By End-use:

• Government & defense

• Commercial

Global High Altitude Platform Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific ( APAC)

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global High Altitude Platforms Market Company Profiles –

Partnerships and joint ventures are commonplace among companies in the HAP market. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global High Altitude Platforms Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail. For instance, in February 2016, AVEALTO entered into a partnership with JP Aerospace for the development of a HAP prototype vehicle.

The major players operating in the Global High Altitude Platforms Market, analyzed in the report are:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation,

• Thales Group,

• ILC Dover L.P,

• Worldwide Aeros Corporation,

• Elektra Solar GmbH,

• Raytheon Company,

• Aerostar International, Inc.,

• Airbus SE

