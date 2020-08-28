Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by End User, by Component, by Material Type, by Engine Type and by Region.

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market was valued US$ 2.13 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Aircraft nacelle is a vital complement to the engine, with which it creates the aircraft’s propulsion system and thrust reverser divert the aircraft engine’s thrust on a temporary basis to make it directed forward, instead of in the backward direction. Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market is segmented into by end user, by component, by material type, by engine type and by region. Based on end user type, aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is segmented into Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) & Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO). Based on component type, market is segmented into Fan Cowl, Engine Cowl & Thrust Reverser. Based on material type, market is segmented into Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Composites & Nickel Chromium. The engine type segment is sub segmented into Turbofan, Turboprop & Gas Turbine. Geographically, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Driving factors of aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market are the strong global growth of both passenger and freight, increasing commercial aircrafts production, rising passenger footfall and cargo traffic, modernization & innovations in aircrafts coupled with emergence of new entrants. Also, rise in research & development activities to minimize weight, drag, and fuel consumption of aircraft, ongoing rises in living standards and increases in the number of airport connections within the respective countries and reductions in fares will boost the market for aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market. Rising material cost and backlog in existing aircraft deliveries can hamper the growth of aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

In terms of Material, aluminium alloys segment shares the XX% market during the forecast period. Aluminium alloy material is used for the manufacture of aircraft due to corrosion resistance and ductility. Aluminium alloy is one of the best known high-strength and attributed to its high strength and excellent resistance to fatigue.

In terms of End user, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment is projected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period. Airlines and operators are accelerating the replacement of older aircraft with modern fuel-efficient aircraft that take advantage of new materials, composites and technologies. To meet this record Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are in transform of every aspect of design, production and delivery while driving additional efficiency and customization.

Among region, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics and strong presence of manufacturers in Japan, South Korea, China and India will boost the market in this region, Commercial airlines in the region are procuring aircraft in large numbers to meet the rising demand for air travel around the globe. The increased flight frequency along with rising preference of air travel, the region rapid changes in regulations to make aviation more advancing on the technology front and rising military upgrades will have better market expansion in aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market:

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market: By End User

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO)

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market: By Component

• Fan Cowl

• Engine Cowl

• Thrust Reverser

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market: By Material Type

• Aluminum Alloys

• Titanium Alloys

• Composites

• Nickel Chromium

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market: By Engine Type

• Turbofan

• Turboprop

• Gas Turbine

Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market: By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market:

• Magellan Aerospace

• Triumph Group

• Ducommun

• Nexcelle

• Esterline Technologies

• Nordam

• Franke Industries

• Senior Aerospace

• CKT Aero Engineering Ltd

• GKN

• Power Flow Systems, Inc.

• Sky Dynamics

• UTC Aerospace Systems

• Knisley Exhaust

• Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.

• ThomasNet

• Acorn Welding

• Safran Nacelles

• Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd

• D’Shannon Aviation

