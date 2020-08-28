Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Application, and Region.

Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market was valued at US$ 118.73 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Airports across the globe are getting modernized and looking towards expansion measures with improvised infrastructure services, and technological advancements to decrease delays in operations at airports. The ground handling systems are play a vital role to minimise the error , which is based on on-time-performance (OTP). The modernization and expansion are expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, initiatives taken by airport authorities and governments across the globe are expected to boost the growth of the aircraft ground handling system market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13004

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Stringent government regulations like FAA advisory circular, IATA standards and EASA directives are increasing the growth in the global aircraft ground handling system market.

On the other hand, the high initial costs, expensive replacement and quality issues are expected to hamper the maket growth during the forecast period. The industry possesses a constant threat of aircraft collisions with the ground equipment and suffers major losses because of the collisions. The manufacturers are compelled to use innovative technologies such as aircraft proximity detector (APD) that warns about upcoming obstacles.

An Increase in the passenger and freight traffic are expected to drive the commercial aviation segment demand across the globe. Also, growing geopolitical instability is expected to drive the requirements for expansion of national security aircraft fleets.

Based on the application, the aircraft handling system is expected to hold the largest share in the global aircraft ground handling system market during the forecast period. The growing passenger traffic and increasing turnaround led to the development of efficient and innovative systems. Additionally, support from airport authorities for major investments for R&D and new innovations in this equipment will propel this segment’s growth. Aircraft handling contains the support equipment such as refuelers, start units, chocks, jet air starter, tow bars, Tow Tractors, de-icing, anti-icing system, and hydraulic testing units.

Region-wise, North America held the highest share in the global aircraft ground handling system market in 2018 and expected to continue dominance during the forecast period(2019-2026). The increasing focus of airport authorities towards enhancements in the efficiency of operations for satisfying demands of rising passenger traffic are expected to boost the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/13004

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Scope

Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market, by Technology

• Conventional System

• Electrical and Hybrid System

Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market, by Application

• Passenger Handling

• Cargo Handling

• Aircraft Handling

Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market

• Swissport

• SATS

• John Menzies

• Bhadra

• Celebi

• Air+Mak

• Dnata

• CargoTec

• Cavotec SA

• PrimeFlight

• RampSnake

• JBT AeroTech

• Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment Co. Ltd

• Bharat Earth Movers Ltd

• SAAB Group

• Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment Ltd.

• IMAI Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co.

• Aviapartner Nv

• Gate Gse

• Aero Specialties

• Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Aircraft Ground Handling System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Aircraft Ground Handling System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Ground Handling System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Aircraft Ground Handling System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Aircraft Ground Handling System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/aircraft-ground-handling-system-market-2/13004/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com