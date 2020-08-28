Global Aircraft Transparencies Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Material, Aircraft Type, Coating Type, End-Use, Application, and Region.

Global Aircraft Transparencies Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.6% during forecast period.

Growing commercial and regional aircraft delivery, high growth of wide-body aircraft, and technology advancement are the key drivers of the global market. The aerospace industry keeps on looking for advancement in the technology to improve existing products with the purpose to offer better consumer experience during the travel. Most of the aircraft platforms have acrylic-based windows in their flight deck or aircraft cabin, but this trend has started to change with the beginning of the most advanced next-generation B787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Reduction in material costs and the emergence of air taxis are the opportunities given by the global market for aircraft transparencies. However, costly maintenance, repair, & overhaul services and stringent regulatory norms are the major challenges faced by this market.

Market Segmentation:

The gold segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Gold coating or plating is utilized for the aircraft flight deck to heat the window for de-icing. Currently, aircraft transparency manufacturers are aiming at improving the materials used to manufacture aircraft cabin windows and windshields. Gold structures with advanced sealants and coatings assistance remove moisture penetration and cracking.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft transparencies during the forecast period. The manufacturing base of the Boeing and Bombardier, and high commercial, regional, and general aviation fleet size are the major drivers for the North American dominance in the global aircraft transparencies market.

Prominent player’s operating in the market for aircraft transparencies:

PPG is one of the leading transparency manufacturers that has been active in updating its aftermarket offerings. As PPG can manufacture transparencies in-house, its polymer development efforts have allowed the company to design strong, moisture-resistant windshields. Mark Cancilla, PPG’s worldwide platform director for transparencies, states that the manufacturer’s polymer capabilities have given the company the facility to produce advanced laminates.

Recent Development:

In October 2018, GKN Aerospace established hydrophobic coating for cockpit windows for Airbus. This hydrophobic coating aided in-flight/ground operation rain shedding.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Aircraft Transparencies Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Aircraft Transparencies Market.

Scope of the Global Aircraft Transparencies Market

Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Material

• Glass

• Acrylic

• Polycarbonate

Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Application

• Windows

• Windshields

• Canopies

• Landing Lights & Wingtip Lenses

• Chin Bubbles

• Cabin Interiors (Separators)

Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By End-Use

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Coating Type

• Indium Tin Oxide (ITO)

• Polyurethane

• Gold

• Bismuth Oxide

Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Aircraft Type

• Commercial Aviation

o Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

o Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

o Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

o Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

o Air Taxis

• Military Aviation

o Fighter Aircraft

o Transport Aircraft

• Business Jets & General Aviation

o Business Jets

o General Aviation

• Helicopters

o Commercial

o Military

Global Aircraft Transparencies Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Aircraft Transparencies Market

• PPG Industries

• GKN Aerospace

• Saint-Gobain

• Nordam

• Texstars

• GE Aviation

• LEE Aerospace

• Llamas Plastics, Inc.

• CPS Aerospace

• Spartech

• Mecaplex

• Gentex Corporation

• Control Logistics Inc

• Plexiweiss GmbH

• Aeropair Ltd

