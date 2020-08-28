Global Military Embedded System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, Platform, Architecture, Component and Region.

Global Military Embedded System Market was valued US$ 71.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 203.56 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.05% during a forecast period.

An embedded system is a computer hardware system where software embedded in it. An embedded system can operate independently or as a part of another larger system. The Embedded system is used in military and defense applications. Military Embedded Systems focuses on embedded hardware and software– electronics – for military applications through technical coverage of all parts of the design procedure. An embedded system plays significant roles in electronic equipment and devices used for military applications. The growth of the hardware segment is qualified to the increased demand for embedded systems for advanced and modern warfare applications.An increasing demand for production of embedded system in developing economies, North America is recognized as a key driver that will feed the growth of the market share during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Military Embedded System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The wide use of multicore technologies and emergence of modern warfare system like network centric-warfare system, electronic warfare. It also increased the use of cloud computing and wireless technologies that drive the market for military embedded system market during forecast period.Military embedded system market is projected to drive, the factors such ascommercial-off-the-shelf hardware, single-board computers, programmable logic, boot loaders, kernels, real-time operating systems, device drivers, and communication and bus protocols.

On the other hand, Demand in developing national markets like India, China and Russia whereeconomic growth fails to accelerate and the effects of oil price and Western approvals bite into the final result in a decline the sales of embedded systems.

Global Military Embedded System Market: Segment Analysis

By application segment, the ISR segment is predictable to dominate the market. On the other hand, the hardware segment is projected to dominate the military embedded systems market by architecture.The general-purpose graphic processing units segment also leads a major share of the global military embedded system market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for mobile command systems in the military &defence sector is driving the market. However, the market faces the challenges managed by high costs of military embedded systems. Increasing demand for rugged embedded systems is projected to provide significant opportunities to the global military embedded system market in the near future.

Global Military Embedded System Market: Regional Analysis

North America driven by US and Canada, is expected to drive the market share of Military Embedded System during forecast period owing to the huge military budgets of North American countries, like the U.S.However, the Asia-Pacific market share is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (XX%) during the forecast period.The region is witnessing progress due to increased investments in defense equipment and warfare capabilities and the operation of network centric infrastructure across the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Military embedded system market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Military embedded system market.

Scope of Global Military embedded system Market

Global Military embedded system Market, by Application

• ISR

• Communication

• Computer

• Cyber

• Combat

• Control

• Electronic Warfare

Global Military embedded system Market, by Platform

• Land

• Air

• Naval

Global Military embedded system Market, by Architecture

• Hardware

• Software

Global Military embedded system Market, by Component

• GPU

• Microprocessor

• DSP

• Microprocessor

Global Military embedded system Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Military embedded system Market

• Kontron AG

• Curtis-Wright Corporation

• Mercury Systems, Inc.

• Microsemi Corporation

• Xilinx, Inc.

• Abaco Systems

• ADLINK Technology Inc.

• Aitech Defense Systems, Inc.

• Artesyn Embedded Technologies

• Astronics Corporation

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• ECRIN Systems

• Elma Electronic Inc.

• Excalibur Systems

• Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc.

• Kontron AG

• Mercury Systems Inc.

• National Instruments

• North Atlantic Industries Inc.

• SDK Embedded Systems Ltd.

• TEK Microsystems, Inc.

• United Electronic Industries.

