Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Aircraft Type, Laminate Type, End-User, Application, and Region.

Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market was valued at US$ 298.66 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 412.4 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.72% during a forecast period.

Major factors boosting the demand for decorative laminates in the industry are growing production rates of next-generation aircraft, increasing the focus of airlines on the modernization of interiors of their current aircraft fleet to offer uniform feel, high focus of aircraft industry stakeholders for the development of lightweight and smart cabin interior solutions, and increasing aircraft fleet.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The development of decorative laminates in the aviation industry started when the aircraft cabin fire safety standard was implemented. This led to major research in the areas related to finding cost-effective solutions that ensure the materials used in cabin interiors comply with new standards. The deployment of decorative laminates in cabin interiors not only minimizes the possibility of replacing the big-ticket interior parts but also eliminates the paint-preparation activities on the parts where paints are useful.

OMEs segment held a major share of the global aircraft decorative laminates market in 2017. This is because of the constant focus of airlines and aircraft OEMs to increase the profit margins along with the operation of stringent fire, smoke, and toxicity (FST) standard has paved the path to the growth of decorative laminates.

Narrow-body aircraft segment is expected to be the leading in the market over the forecast period because of the growing demand for high quality and lightweight components and increasing aircraft fleet size. The Boeing Company narrow-body airliners have cabin diameters usually ranging from 10–13 feet wide, with seating configurations that vary from two to six through. These are smaller planes with a single aisle separating the seats, with enough room for passengers to move about the cabin comfortably. They also contain passenger amenities for instance lavatories, in-flight entertainment, and baggage compartments.

North America is expected to dominate the aircraft decorative laminates market during the forecast period followed by the Asia Pacific. The U.S is the growth engine of the region’s market with the presence of all major aircraft OEMs, raw material providers, tier players, and decorative laminate suppliers. The Asia Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the 2018-2026, driven by a host of factors including an increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support increasing passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, future indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), and growing aircraft fleet size.

ISOVOLTA AG is one of the major player leading the market for aircraft decorative laminates. The Company manufactures and supplies electrical insulating materials, technical laminates, and composites to several industries globally. The company provides insulation systems for rotating electrical machines, motors, generators, and drives, also mica tapes and system products for generators, and manufacturing and repairing engines and medium & low voltage insulation materials for household appliances, elevators, cars, subways, and automatic doors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market.

Scope of the Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market

Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market, by Aircraft Type

• Narrow-Body Aircraft

• Wide-Body Aircraft

• Very Large Body Aircraft

• Regional Aircraft

• General Aviation

Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market, by Application

• Interior Panels

• Stowage Bins

• Seats

• Galleys

• Others

Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market, by Laminate Type

• Film Laminates

• Reinforced Laminates

Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market, by End-User

• OEMs

• Aftermarket

Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market

• ISOVOLTA AG

• Schneller LLC

• DUNMORE Corporation

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• The Boeing Company

• Sumitomo Bakelite

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Aircraft Decorative Laminates Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Aircraft Decorative Laminates Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Decorative Laminates Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Aircraft Decorative Laminates Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Aircraft Decorative Laminates by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

