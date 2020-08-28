Flooring Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, by Material, by End-use, by Application and by Geography.

Flooring Market is expected to grow from US$ XX Mn in 2018 to cross US$ XX Mn by 2026, with a CAGR of approximately XX% between the forecasting period of 2018 to 2026.

The Flooring Market can be segmented into by type, by material, end-use, by application, and region – global forecast to 2026



Floor cover is used to represent any layer of finish material applied over a floor structure to provide fixed covering. Common flooring materials are vinyl sheet & tiles, carpets & rugs, laminates, natural stone, wood, ceramic tiles, and rubber. Resilient, non-resilient, and soft cover types of flooring materials are used based on the type of the application.

The demand for floor protection particularly from industrial and commercial buildings will raise the industry growth. Improved comfort, water resistance, the durability of floors and ease of cleaning are the key factors driving the Flooring Market in the forecasting period. Furthermore, the increase in per capita income of people will propel the demand for Flooring Market.

In terms of type, Flooring Market can be expected to boot Vinyl segment in 2025. The vinyl segment is known for its waterproof properties, which makes it ideal for wash areas such as kitchens and bathrooms. It is relatively less costly than hardwood floors, and this makes it perfect for heavily-trafficked residential areas. A synthetic cousin of linoleum, vinyl flooring is water-and stain-resistant, versatile, and provides good durability for the cost. A vinyl tile floor is often installed in commercial spaces like office, municipality gardens, and footway where high traffic is a uniform, or where a clean or static-free environment is desired. It can also be a versatile and cost-effective choice for any household. It is also frequently used in remodels to replace higher maintenance flooring, like carpet.

Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the Flooring Market mainly due to fast growth in the infrastructure sector. It is expected to grow at the fastest step during the forecast period. This is due to a rise in demand for vinyl flooring in infrastructural projects, increasing growth in the automobile industry, and development is driving the global vinyl Flooring Market. North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period in terms of value and volume because of the recovery of the U.S. economy and growing residential and commercial building construction activities.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Flooring Market outlook. The report encompasses the Flooring Market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the flooring market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing Flooring Market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain Flooring Market positioning of competitors.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Flooring Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Flooring Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Flooring Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Flooring Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Market scope of Flooring Market:-

Flooring Market, By Type

• Resilient

o Vinyl

o Cork

o Linoleum

o Rubber

o Resin

• Non-resilient

o Ceramic

o Stone

o Wood

o Laminate

• soft covering

Flooring Market, By Material

• Carpets & Rugs

• Vinyl & Rubber

Flooring Market, End-use

• Residential

• Commercial

Flooring Market, By Application

• Healthcare

• Education

• Sports

• Others

Flooring Market, Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Flooring Market:

• Gerflor Group (France)

• Tarkett Company (France)

• LG Hausys, Ltd. (Korea)

• Flowcrete Group Ltd (UK)

• Mohawk Industries Inc. (US)

• Polyfloor Inc. (UK)

• Mannington Mills Inc. (US)

• Mohawk Industries (US)

• Shaw Industries (US)

• Armstrong Flooring (US)

• Forbo (Switzerland)

• Interface (US)

• Beaulieu International (Belgium)

• TOLI Corporation (Japan)

• Milliken & Company (US)

