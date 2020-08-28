Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market was valued US$ 4.37 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.12 % during a forecast period.

In offsite medical case management, medical care manager helps patient by using mail or telephone. Medical care manager provides a daily update to the patient about their treatment through website of medical care management companies. Offsite medical care management supports for faster service to the patient and it is also cost effective than onsite medical case management service.

The change in the daily routine of people has responsible for the increase in chronic disorder & injuries and increasing health care expenses are driving the Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market during the forecast period. Rapid invention in technology and favorable reimbursement policies are also fuel the global offsite medical case management market growth.

The telephonic case management service segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to it provides quick service. However, lack of alertness of people about the availability of such service especially in undeveloped countries will restrain the progress of offsite medical case management market a little. The long-term care centers segment is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period, they are equipped with the latest technologies for providing a fast & exact diagnosis.

On the basis of region Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, North America had largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, by reason of rapid technological advancement and increasing occurrence of cancer & cardiac diseases in the region. Increase alertness regarding offsite medical case management is estimated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Key player operating in Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market are GENEX Services, Europ Assistance, Medical Case Management Group, EK Health Services, EagleOne Case Management Solutions, Axiom Medical Consulting, Healthcare Solutions, Managed Medical Review Organization Inc., NaphCare, Inc., and Optum.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Offsite Medical Case Management Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market:

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Product Type:

• Web-based Case Management Service

• Telephonic Case Management Service

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Application:

• Specialty Clinics

• Home Care Settings

• Long-term Care Centers

• Other application

Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating in Global Offsite Medical Case Management Market:

• GENEX Services

• Europ Assistance

• Medical Case Management Group

• EK Health Services

• EagleOne Case Management Solutions

• Axiom Medical Consulting

• Healthcare Solutions

• Managed Medical Review Organization Inc.

• NaphCare, Inc.

• Optum

