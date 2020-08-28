Global Operating Equipment Room Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Operating Equipment Room Market was valued US$ 16.80 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Operating rooms (OR) are specialized workplaces that require highly efficient equipment of the highest quality, which surgeons and other OR personnel use to perform lifesaving procedures. Some equipment required for use in the operating room are surgical lights, operating tables, surgical booms, surgical displays, blanket warmers, scrub sinks, and nurse documentation stations. All these equipment are used for better care of the patient and enhanced operational efficiency.

The major driving factor of the global operating equipment room market is an increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers, and growing demand for the hybrid online registration system. Rising geriatric population & growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increasing number of surgeries are boosting the market growth. Emerging economies are key opportunities for the operating room equipment market to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The high cost of operating room equipment and unfavorable healthcare regulation are limiting the growth of the market.

Anesthesia machines are expected to the XX% market share during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about minimally invasive procedures and patients’ inclination towards endoscopic procedures.

Hospital segment holds the XX% market share in global operating room equipment market during the forecast period owing to the rise in expenditure through hospitals diagnostic imaging equipment such as CT and MRI scanners. Robotic devices are used to conduct fine surgical procedures in hospitals.

North America holds the XX% share in global operating room equipment market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America dominates the global operating room equipment market during the forecast period owing to the availability of affordable medical treatments for several disease conditions, in countries such as Mexico, Thailand, Malaysia, India, and Singapore. Asia-Pacific is estimated to experience rapid market growth owing to economic development, increase in accessibility & availability of healthcare facilities, and a rise in healthcare & research expenditure.

The key players operating in the Global Operating Equipment Room Market are Dr. Mach, Toshiba, MAQUET Holding, Karl Storz, Philips, NDS Surgical Imaging, STERIS, Herbert Waldmann, Surgiris, Trumpf Medizin Systeme, Skytron, ALVO Medical, NUVO Surgical, Stryker, Herbert Waldmann, Olympus Medical Systems, Simeon Medical, Amico, Welch Allyn, and Mizhuo.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Operating Equipment Room Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Operating Equipment Room Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Operating Equipment Room Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Operating Equipment Room Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Operating Equipment Room Market:

Global Operating Equipment Room Market, by Type:

• Surgical Instruments

• Disposable Materials

• Anesthesia Machines

• Operating Tables

• Other Type

Global Operating Equipment Room Market, by Application:

• Hospitals

• Outpatient Facilities

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global Operating Equipment Room Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating in Global Operating Equipment Room Market:

• Dr. Mach

• Toshiba

• MAQUET Holding

• Karl Storz

• Philips

• NDS Surgical Imaging

• STERIS

• Herbert Waldmann

• Surgiris

• Trumpf Medizin Systeme

• Skytron

• ALVO Medical

• NUVO Surgical

• Stryker

• Herbert Waldmann

• Olympus Medical Systems

• Simeon Medical

• Amico

• Welch Allyn

• Mizhuo

