Ethylene Oxide Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, Mode of Action and Region.

Ethylene Oxide Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 4.59% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Ethylene oxide is an important raw material for the production of ethylene glycol which is used in several applications like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, paints, detergents and solvents.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Ethylene Oxide Market Drivers and Restrains

The Ethylene Oxide Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years, because of growth in usage of PET bottle in the food and beverage industry and increasing mandate for household and personal care products in the developing nations. The Ethylene Oxide Market has become more competitive and price-sensitive owing to the high potential and steady growth of the Ethylene Oxide Market. Factors such as increasing demand for PET bottles from packaging and food industries and rapid increase in mandate for automotive parts like seats and belts are projected to drive the growth of ethylene oxide market.

Harmful effects of ethylene oxide on humans, stringent government regulation guiding the application of ethylene oxide on polyester fiber and TEP resin and rise in health issues are the significant factors expected to obstruct the growth of global ethylene oxide market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers in the Ethylene Oxide are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Ethylene Oxide Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation of the global ethylene oxide market is done on the basis of application, end use, and region. In terms of application, the Ethylene Oxide Market is segmented into glycol ethers, acrylonitrile, ethoxylates, ethanolamines, and others. Depending on end-use, market is segmented into chemical processing, healthcare, food & beverages, automotive, and others. Chemical processing segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, by reason of ethylene oxide is primarily used as an intermediate in the production of several industrial chemicals.

Ethylene Oxide Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Ethylene Oxide market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia-Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of increasing demand for polyester fibers and consumption of Ethylene Oxide from the Asia-Pacific countries, such as China and India. North America is the second largest market in the Ethylene Oxide Market and accounted for XX % shares in 2018, nearly follow Asia Pacific in terms of profits.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Ethylene Oxide Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Ethylene Oxide Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Ethylene Oxide Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Ethylene Oxide Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Ethylene Oxide Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Ethylene Oxide Market

Ethylene Oxide Market, by Applications

• Ethylene Glycol

• Ethoxylates

• Ethanol amines

• Polyols

• Others

Ethylene Oxide Market, by End Use

• Chemical Processing

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverages

• Automotive

• Others

Ethylene Oxide Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Ethylene Oxide Market, Major Players

• SABIC

• India Glycols Limited

• DowDuPont Inc.

• Indorama

• Ventures Public Company Limited

• BASF SE

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

• Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

• Royal Dutch

• Shell Plc.

• Huntsman International LLC.

• LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Chemicals Incorporated

• Clariant Corporation

• Environmental Tectonics Corp.

• Restek Corporation

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Advanced Air Technologies, Inc

