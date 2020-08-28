Fiberglass Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Fiberglass Market is expected to reach USD 24.37 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Usage of fiber glass for the manufacturing of automobile and aircraft body parts owing to its high strength and lightweight properties is estimated to drive the market growth. Also, use of fiberglass in building and construction sector for insulation and composite applications will further augment the growth of fiber glass market.

Glass wool is segmented is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market during the forecast period. This is due to its wide applications in residential construction and rapid urbanization in emerging economies.

Based on application, composites segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. Composite use in lightweight vehicle fabrication is gaining popularity.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for fiberglass. India is the fastest growing market in this region due to its wide applications in pipes, construction and building, housing, road and train transport, sewage disposal, chemical plants, electrical installations and wind turbine blades.

Scope of the Report:

Fiberglass Market, by Type:

• Glass Wool

• Chopped Strand

• Direct and Assembled Roving

• Yarn

• Others

Fiberglass Market, by Application:

• Composites

• Glass Wool Insulation

Fiberglass Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Market:

• China Jushi Co. Ltd (China)

• PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

• Owens Corning (US)

• Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (China)

• Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (China)

• Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company (India)

• Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan)

• Johns Manville Corp. (US)

• Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Knauf Insulation (US)

• Saint-Gobain Vetrotex (France)

