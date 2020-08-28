Flat Glass Coatings Market– Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Resin Type, by Technology, by Application and by Geography

Flat Glass Coatings Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 1.51 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Rising construction modification on account of growing urbanization and infrastructural plans from various governments will continue to augment market growth. In addition developments in transport, renewable energy, social and commercial infrastructure, government accommodation, and defense infrastructure will further augment the growth. Rising green commercial building construction to fuel demand for flat glass coatings over the forecast period. Glass facades are attaining massive popularity, particularly in the commercial building construction sector. Numerous technological innovations have improved overall performance of glass in light transmission, thermal insulation, and in modulating solar heat. Innovations such as double glazed, solar control, and thermal insulation have also contributed essentially towards applications of glass in buildings.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Flat glass coatings market based on resin type has been segmented into polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic and others. Polyurethane segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth. Polyurethane are largely used in greenhouse buildings and solar panels.

Flat glass coatings market based on technology is segmented into solvent-based, water-based and nano coatings. Nano coatings segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for flat glass coating due to growing automotive and electronics industries for advanced materials in the automotive industry.

Flat glass coatings market based on application has been segmented into mirror, solar power, architecture, automotive & application, decorative and electronics & application. Mirror is expected to dominate the market and architectural application is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest market for flat glass coatings and is expected to grow at a market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for flat glass coatings from countries such as India, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore.

Scope of the Report:

Flat Glass Coatings Market, by Resin Type:

• Polyurethane

• Epoxy

• Acrylic

• Others

Flat Glass Coatings Market, by Technology:

• Solvent-Based

• Water-Based

• Nano Coatings

Flat Glass Coatings Market, by Application:

• Mirror Coatings

• Solar Power

• Architectural

• Automotive & Application

• Decorative

• Others

Flat Glass Coatings Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Flat Glass Market:

• Arkema (France)

• Ferro Corporation (US)

• FENZI (Italy)

• Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

• NIPPONPAINT (Japan)

• Vitro Architectural Glass (Mexico)

• SunGuard-Guardian Glass (US)

• DIAMON-FUSION INTERNATIONAL (US)

• Hesse (Germany)

• Tribos Coatings (International) Ltd. (UK)

