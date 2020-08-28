Global Postpartum Haemorrhage Treatment Device Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Types, Application, and Region.

Global Postpartum Haemorrhage Treatment Device Market was valued US$ 671.97 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global postpartum haemorrhage treatment device market is segmented by types, application, and region.By types, global postpartum haemorrhage treatment device market is classified into non-pneumatic anti-shock garment, uniject prefilled injection system, uterine balloon tamponade, and other. Based on application, global postpartum haemorrhage treatment device market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By geographically, global postpartum haemorrhage treatment device market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Increasing government educational initiatives and training about women’s health is driving the growth in postpartum haemorrhage treatment device market. Rising awareness among people in developing countries for postpartum treatment, an increasing rate of postpartum haemorrhage, and proliferation in postpartum haemorrhage risk factors are boosting the market growth. Technological advancements in postpartum haemorrhage treatment devices are also propelling the market growth.

Slow adoption of novel PPH treatments & devices owing to the high price factor is negatively impacting the market growth.

Uterine balloon tamponade is a simple and effective second-line intervention treatment for PPH. Uterine is a medical device used to treat postpartum haemorrhage which is unresponsive to uterotonics and other primary interventions. Factors driving uterine balloon tamponade segment are the ultra-low cost, high effectiveness, and easy availability of uterine balloon tamponade.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share of the global postpartum haemorrhage treatment devices market owing to the growing rate of maternal mortality and increasing regency complications. Asia Pacific is expected to be a key market for PPH treatment devices owing to the growing occurrence of postpartum haemorrhage cases.

Major players in the postpartum haemorrhage treatment device market are BD, GE Healthcare, Bactiguard, R. Bard, Cook Medical, Davol, 3rd Stone Design, Teleflex Incorporated, Utah Medical Products, Program for Appropriate Technology In Health (Path), Zoex Niasg, and Inpress Technologies.

The Scope of Global Postpartum Haemorrhage Treatment Device Market:

Global Postpartum Haemorrhage Treatment Device Market, by Types:

• Non-pneumatic Anti-shock Garment

• Uniject Prefilled Injection System

• Uterine Balloon Tamponade

• Other

Global Postpartum Haemorrhage Treatment Device Market, by Application:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Other

Global Postpartum Haemorrhage Treatment Device Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating in Global Postpartum Haemorrhage Treatment Device Market:

• BD

• GE Healthcare

• Bactiguard

• R. Bard

• Cook Medical

• Davol

• 3rd Stone Design

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Utah Medical Products

• Program for Appropriate Technology In Health (Path)

• Zoex Niasg

• Inpress Technologies

