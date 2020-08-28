Global Spinal Motion Preservation Device Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Device type, Procedure, End-user and Region.

Global Spinal Motion Preservation Device Market was value US$ XXX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XXX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XXX%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global spinal motion preservation device market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global spinal motion preservation device market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Spinal motion preservation devices are allowing the patient to hold the movement and flexibility. Amongst all spinal surgical approaches to preserve spinal motion cervical disc arthroplasty has the most effective method. Motion preservation devices are projected to be the next big thing in spinal surgery procedures. Spinal motion preservation devices market is enhanced owing to the high adoption rate in the last few years.

An increasing number of spine disorders combined with the growing geriatric population and technological advancement in motion preservation devices are the major factor driving the growth of the motion preservation devices market. The increase of minimally invasive spine procedures popularity between other procedures & growth in the patient awareness in the advance spine surgeries will enhance the growth of the overall market of motion preservation devices. Motion preservation surgery assistance to restore the motion which has led to increasing adoption of the surgical procedures. Though, expensive implants and high procedure cost will restrain the growth of the motion preservation devices market.

Hospitals and clinics segment is the leading segment on the account of a rising number of patients in the hospitals. Moreover, high availability of developed technology in hospitals enables easy diagnosis and treatment of the patients. This in turns leads to high growth of the hospital and clinics segment in the upcoming years.

Artificial discs segment is the leading the device type segment on the account of improved preference among the growing population for the spinal fusion. Increasing aged population and growing technological development is expected to increase the market growth of spinal motion preservation devices

Region-wise, North America is expected to be leading region of the global spinal motion preservation device market on the account of growing incidences of spinal injuries coupled with rising usage of spinal motion preservation devices. Also, the growing awareness among patient and availability of highly developed healthcare facilities in the region is projected to increase the market of spinal motion preservation device.

The scope of Global Spinal Motion Preservation Device Market

Global Spinal Motion Preservation Device Market, by Device type

• Nuclear disc prostheses devices

• Annulus repair devices

• Artificial discs

• Dynamic stabilization devices

Global Spinal Motion Preservation Device Market, by Procedure

• Minimally invasive surgery

• Open spine surgery

Global Spinal Motion Preservation Device Market, by End user

• Orthopaedic surgical centres

• Ambulatory care centres

• Hospitals and clinics

Global Spinal Motion Preservation Device Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Spinal Motion Preservation Device Market

• Medtronic

• DePuy Synthes

• Stryker Corporation

• NuVasive Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

• Globus medical Inc.

• Orthofix International N.V.

• K2M Group Holding

• RTI Surgical, Inc.

