Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market is expected to reach USD 314.15 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds is basically a method used to track the passage of an isotope through a reaction, metabolic pathway, or cell. In this method, we use non-radioactive isotopes that can act as tracers used to model several chemical and biochemical systems.

Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market is segmented by type, application, end user, and geography. Type segment is sub segmented as deuterium, carbon-13, oxygen-18, nitrogen-15, and other stable isotopes. Application segment is divided as research, clinical diagnostics, industrial and other applications. End-user segment is further sub segmented as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals, and diagnostic centers and other end users. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased use of stable isotope-labeled compounds in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Rise in proteomics research, and increasing prevalence of cancer are trending the overall Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market. However, a high cost of stable isotope-labeled compounds will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Presence of a large nuclear industry in the U.S, the growth of the Canadian pharmaceutical industry, increasing support for this sector from the Isotope Production and Distribution Program Fund in this region will fuel the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions.

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Are:

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

• Perkinelmer Inc.

• Rotem Industries Israel Ltd

• Alsachim

• Trace Sciences International

• Nordion Inc.

• Omicron Biochemicals, Inc.

• Medical Isotopes, Inc.

• Isosciences, LLC

• Merck KGaA

• Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

• URENCO

• Trace Science International

• BOC Sciences

• Isoflex

• 3M

• Beta Analytics

• Huayi Isotopes Co.

• Chemtos

• JSC Isotope

• Mesbah Energy

• Pepscan

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Manufacturers of stable isotopes-labeled compounds

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Distributors of stable isotopes-labelled compounds

• Vendors/service providers

• Healthcare institutions (hospitals and diagnostic centres)

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market based on type, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Type:

• Deuterium

• Carbon-13

• Oxygen-18

• Nitrogen-15

• Other Stable Isotopes

Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Application:

• Research

• Biomedical Research

• Pharmaceutical Research

• Environmental & Ecological Research

• Agricultural Research

• Clinical Diagnostics

• Industrial

• Other Applications

Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By End-User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Other End Users

Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/6891

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com