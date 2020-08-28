Global 1-Decene Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, and, Region.

Global 1-Decene Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.96% during forecast period.



The major drivers of the global 1-decene market are increasing production of polyalpha olefins. Inflexible requirements in improving and food & beverage industries and increasing environmental concerns in automotive industries have indirectly boosted demand for synthetic lubricants. This increase in demand for synthetic lubricants has caused a rise in the consumption of global 1-decene market. Furthermore, 1-decene is used as a chemical intermediate in the production of detergents and their derivatives, which are further used in the manufacturing of industrial surfactants. The rise in request for surfactants from end use industries has led to a surge in the demand for 1-decene. Furthermore, a drop in raw material prices has imparted an additional advantage which is estimated to drive the growth of global 1-decene market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An increase in demand for synthetic lubricants, clubbed with the inadequate supply of polyalpha olefins in the global market has prompted lubricant manufacturers to develop alternative lubricant materials like glycol-based lubricants i.e. polyalkylene glycol polyol esters and phosphate esters, among others. An increase in the variety of lubricants and a drop in the share of PAO lubricants is estimated to impact the growth of global 1-decene market. Furthermore, special care has to be taken while handling 1-decene, as it forms an explosive mixture on contact with moisture or oxygen.

On the basis of derivative segment, polyalphaolefins is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the global 1-Decene market and is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Low and high-temperature viscosity performance, chemical and shear stability, and resistance to oxidation, thermal breakdown, and oil sludge problems are some of the advantages of polyalphaolefins over traditional lubricants. The growth of the lubricants market is driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries, like automotive and manufacturing. The polyalphaolefins segment is further sub segmented into synthetic lubricants and others. High demand for synthetic lubricants in diesel engines is expected to fuel the global 1-Decene market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is the largest industrial base for oil & gas, petrochemicals, packaging, electronics, automotive, pulp & paper, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals. The market in this region has promising growth potential, because of the availability of low-cost raw materials and the development of shale gas. The US is the leading producer and consumer of global 1-Decene market in the region. The global 1-Decene market in the US is driven by the increasing demand for derivatives from various industries like automotive, packaging, and others.

The report offers a complete evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, past data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global 1-Decene market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the modest analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global 1-Decene market.

Scope of the Global 1-Decene Market

Global 1-Decene Market, By Derivative

• Polyalphaolefins

• OXO Alcohols

• Others

Global 1-Decene Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global 1-Decene Market

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• SABIC

• Sasol Limited

• Exxonmobil Corporation

• Ineos Group Limited

• Qatar Chemical Company

• Idemitsu Petrochemical Company

• PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

