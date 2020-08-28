Latin America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Synthesis Type, by Drug Type, by Manufacturer Type, by Therapeutic Area, and by Geography

Latin America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 21.66 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The active pharmaceutical ingredient or API component is responsible for producing the medicinal effects in any drug. The API is also known as active ingredients are form the most important constituent of any drug. The drug comprises two components specifically the API and the excipient. The API component is chemically active and forms the main medication. The excipient component is chemically inert and does not react with the API. The main function of the excipient is to cover the API and transfer it to the human body system. The quantity and type of API are decided by the manufacturers post considering the pre-notified standards. The API quantity may vary from one brand to another as patients have comparatively more knowledge about API than the excipient.

Synthesis type, drug type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area, and geography are the various segments under the active pharmaceutical market in Latin America. The manufacturer type segment is demarcated into merchant and captive manufacturers. The merchant manufacturers monitored one of the fastest growth owing to rise in outsourcing of drug formulation by manufacturers. It reduces or eliminates the requirement of the heavy investment for a manufacturing process. Considering the synthesis type segment, it is biotech and synthetic that forms two major segments of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Growth in R&D activities for biosimilar drugs together with the change in focus of traditional manufacturers towards biological drugs are some major factors that have resulted in the higher growth of the biotech segment. Over-the-counter (OTC), generic and branded drugs are the three-drug types on the basis of which the market is segmented for active pharmaceutical ingredients. There is a rise in drug prices along with a higher spending over the healthcare related R&D activities in Latin America. These have together helped in propelling the demand for branded drugs in Latin America market for active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Brazil is the fastest growing region as well as the largest in terms of offshore investments. Companies globally are coming to Latin America for manufacturing products at a cheaper labor cost. The infrastructural difficulties still loom at large in this region that is also expected to improve post government intervention. Overcoming the difficulties related to the healthcare sector coupled with more investments from pharmaceutical companies is expected to improve the growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients market in Latin America.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Latin America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market segmentation on the basis of synthesis type, drug type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area, and geography.

• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market analysis and forecast for major countries have been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Latin America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market.

Some of the key players of the Latin America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market include:

• Blanver EN

• Lupin

• Nortec Quimica

• Synthon

• Norkem

• Humco

• Romikin

• Chemo Argentina

• RovaFarm

• Merck

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare companies

• Corporate healthcare entities

• Government agencies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists

• Technical Students

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Latin America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market based on synthesis type, drug type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area and geography.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Synthesis Type

• Biotech

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Recombinant Proteins

• Vaccines

• Synthetic

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Drug Type

• Branded Drugs

• Generic Drugs

• Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Manufacturer Type

• Captive Manufacturers

• Merchant Manufacturers

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Therapeutic Area

• Cardiology

• Pulmonology

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Ophthalmology

• Orthopedics

• Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Chile

• Argentina

• Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/2302

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com