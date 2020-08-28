Latin America Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _by Type, by Application, by End User and by Geography

Latin America Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Emergency medical services are known as the ambulance services or paramedic services and in abbreviated form are also called EMS, EMAS, or SAMU in some countries. These emergency services are dedicated to providing acute medical care out-of-hospital along with transport of patients to definitive medical care.

These services remove the liability of patients to go to a hospital all by themselves which gives support to patients at the time of crisis. The goal of these emergency services is to provide treatment to those patients that need urgent medical care, satisfactorily treat under the given conditions irrespective of place, and arranging for the timely transfer of the patient to the definitive point-of-care. The term EMS has evolved to reflect a change from the simple system of ambulances used for transferring patients to advanced state-of-the-art facilities present in some ambulances nowadays.

Product, application, end-user, and geography are three major segments based on which the market is divided for EMS products in Latin America. The Latin America market by product type is distributed into life support and emergency resuscitation systems, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and others. The patient handling equipment formed a major segment owing to its utility while attending critically ill patients.

The patient monitoring systems also held a larger market share as compared to other segments owing to its delivery of real-time data and services related to patients. The life support and emergency resuscitation systems have grown at the fastest rate as higher incidents are reported of life-support systems for critically injured or ill patients in emergency medical services. Application wise cardiac care has formed the largest segment along with monitoring the fastest growth. The cardiac care has accounted the highest growth owing to the rise in geriatric population along with rising incidences of heart-related diseases.

Geographically, Brazil has formed the largest market for the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products in Latin America. Lack of designated infrastructural facilities along with economic instability has been key areas of concern for Latin America. However, now grown in government investments for developing healthcare infrastructure has provided better opportunities in Latin America. Companies showing interest in the untapped growth potential of Latin America have acted as some key factors that have together resulted in the growing application of emergency medical service (EMS) products.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Latin America Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market

• Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market segmentation on the basis of mobility, type, mode, interface, end-user, and geography.

• Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market analysis and forecast for major countries have been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market globally.

Some of the key players of the Latin America Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market include:

• EMS SA

• Amil

• Ferno EMS

• Medline

• Ambu

• Falck Group

• LAAssistance

• Hygiena

• MERET

• Acadian Air Med

Key Target Audience:

• Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products manufacturers

• Hospitals, clinics and Nursing homes

• Home healthcare agencies

• Assisted living facilities

• Healthcare insurance providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists and investors

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Latin America Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market mobility, type, interface, mode, end-user, and geography.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Mobility:

• Intensive Care Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products

• High-end ICU Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products

• Mid-end ICU Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products

• Basic ICU Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products

• Portable/Transportable Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Type:

• Adult/Pediatric Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products

• Neonatal/Infant Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Interface:

• Invasive Ventilation

• Non-invasive Ventilation

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Mode:

• Combined Mode Ventilation

• Volume Mode Ventilation

• Pressure Mode Ventilation

• Others

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Care

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Chile

• Argentina

• Others

