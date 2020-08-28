Latin America Medical Robotics Market : VID-19 Impact, Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026, Says Maximize Research

Latin America Medical Robotics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A medical robot other words is a machine that is used for faster treatment in the healthcare sector. The medical robots include both surgical robots that are used for invasive and non-invasive surgeries along with telemanipulators. These telemanipulators, use the specialist’s actions on one side for controlling the effector present on the other side. The application of robotic devices includes usage of miniaturized cameras or precision lasers for conducting treatment of patients using the minimally invasive surgical techniques. The performance of operational processes along with the assistance of robotic technology allows higher precision and more control at the time of minimally invasive medical procedures. Current systems comprise of electromechanical devices controlled through computers that work as per the response of surgeons.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The market for medical robotics in Latin America is separated into application, product, and geography. On the basis of product, the market in Latin America is segmented into instruments & accessories and medical robotic systems. The medical robotic systems held the largest market share followed by instruments & accessories. The growth of robotics in the healthcare sector for catering to the patient requirement for faster medical procedures is a major factor that has led to the medical robotics system holding the largest market share. In addition, the higher demand for more precise and minimally invasive surgeries also formed some other major reasons that have boosted the growth of medical robotics systems. The market for medical robotics based on applications comprises cardiology, laparoscopy, orthopedics, rehabilitation, neurology, and others. The laparoscope segment held the largest market share followed by neurology segment that accounted for one of the fastest growth in Latin America. Rise in nerve-related diseases together with growth in genetically related disorders of nerves are certain important factors that have boosted the growth of medical robotics in Latin America.

Latin America Medical Robotics Market

Brazil is one of the major countries having a comparatively higher application of medical robotics in Latin America. The rise in healthcare infrastructure costs along with higher investments for improving R&D activities related to medical science have helped the market for medical robotics in Latin America. The huge scope of improvement coupled with higher acceptance rate among people for minimally invasive treatment procedures will further provide a huge scope of improvement for medical robotics markets within Latin America.

Key Highlights:

• Latin America Medical Robotics market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the Latin America Medical Robotics market

• Medical Robotics market segmentation on the basis of product, application, and geography.

• Medical Robotics market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• Medical Robotics market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Medical Robotics market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at market value for Latin America Medical Robotics Market.

Some of the key players of the Latin America Medical Robotics market include:

• KUKA

• Intuitive Surgical

• Stereotaxis

• Zimmer Biomet

• TransEnterix

• Titan Medical

• Smith & Nephew

• ReWalk Robotics

• Medtech

• Aesynt

Key Target Audience:

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Academic Centers

• Venture Capitalists

• Medical Robots and Related Devices Manufacturing Companies

• End Users

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Investment Banks and Private Equity Firms

• Suppliers and Distributors of Medical Robot Systems

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Latin America Medical Robotics market based on product, application and geography.

Medical Robotics Market, By Product

• Instruments and Accessories

• Medical Robotic Systems

• Surgical Robots

• Rehabilitation

• Noninvasive Radio Surgery

• Hospital and Pharmacy

• Others

Medical Robotics Market, By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

Medical Robotics Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Chile

• Argentina

• Others

