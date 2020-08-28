Latin America Ventilator Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Latin America Ventilator Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Exchange of oxygen and carbon-dioxide is done artificially with the help of these ventilator systems that mechanically supports a patient when they are unable to breathe properly. Use of ventilators to help support patients in breathing is also known as artificial respiration. For using any normal ventilator, a trained professional or an anesthesiologist should be present for proper monitoring, and assistance.

Any professional assisting the patient on ventilation should be properly trained and also needs to be legally certified. This anesthesiologist could be anyone from a physician, respiratory therapist, paramedic, physician assistant, EMT, nurse anesthetist, or any other suitable person. Mechanical ventilation is also known as invasive ventilation owing to the instrument being penetrated through the mouth (trachea) or through the skin. Increased efficacy of ventilator system due to technological advances in healthcare has further resulted in physicians improving their skills as well. A blend of knowledge regarding medical science along with a deep understanding of various equipment functions results in the professional application of ventilators. Special training is required for people that deals with sophisticated ventilator machines to support patient treatment.

Mode, mobility, interface, end-user, type, and geography have formed different segments based on which the Latin America market for ventilator have been segmented. Hospitals/clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, and emergency medical services have formed different application areas for ventilator market. Hospitals/clinics have formed the largest market segment for reasons such as improvement in healthcare infrastructure being an important factor in boosting growth. The market for ventilators has seen huge growth with government addressing the issues related to the healthcare sector and putting more focus on the availability of ventilators across all nursing home, clinics, and hospitals.

Intensive care ventilators and portable ventilators have formed two major type, based on which the market has been bifurcated. The increase in the number of hospitals incorporating ventilator in their premises along with a rise in respiratory diseases and geriatric population have together led the intensive care segment to hold the largest share followed by portable ventilators. Prices of the ventilator are quite high and are even higher for portable ones, which has also affected the growth of portable ventilators further leading to the intensive care ventilators holding a larger market share.

Geographically, Brazil has formed the largest market for the ventilator in Latin America. Lack of proper infrastructural facilities along with economic instability have been key areas of concern for Latin America. However, now increase in government investments to develop healthcare infrastructure along with companies taking more interest in the huge untapped growth potential of Latin America have acted as some key factors that have together resulted in the rise in the application of ventilators.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Latin America Ventilator market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Ventilator market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Ventilator market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Ventilator market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Ventilator market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Ventilator Market Report:

The research report segments Latin America Ventilator market mobility, type, interface, mode, end-user and geography.

Ventilator Market, By Mobility:

• Intensive Care Ventilators

• High-end ICU Ventilators

• Mid-end ICU Ventilators

• Basic ICU Ventilators

• Portable/Transportable Ventilators

Ventilator Market, By Type:

• Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

• Neonatal/Infant Ventilators

Ventilator Market, By Interface:

• Invasive Ventilation

• Non-invasive Ventilation

Ventilator Market, By Mode:

• Combined Mode Ventilation

• Volume Mode Ventilation

• Pressure Mode Ventilation

• Others

Ventilator Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Care

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Ventilator Market, By Geography:

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Chile

• Argentina

• Others

