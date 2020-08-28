Middle-East Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market : Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Self-Monitoring and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems), by Testing Site (Fingertip and Alternate Site Testing), by Patient Care Setting (Homecare and Hospital), by Application and by Geography

Middle-East Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Blood glucose monitoring tests glucose concentration level in blood using patients’ blood that is tested over a chemically active test-strip. It is the electrical characteristic that helps in determining blood sugar level using glucose monitoring systems. The glucose monitoring systems are portable and have become cost-efficient as well in the last few years. The human body is adapted to release insulin as and when required, depending on the level of glucose present in the blood.

These monitoring systems provide information related to the glucose level present in the blood. It helps in determining the next course of action along with being a helping hand in the treatment as well. Real-time information allows patients to monitor their medications as well thereby giving them the space to change the course of treatment accordingly. In the case of insulin, physicians need to be consulted at the time of fluctuations in blood glucose level.

The middle-east market for blood glucose monitoring system comprises of patient care setting, testing type, products, application, and geography. Patient care setting has been divided into homecare and hospitals with homecare holding a larger market share. It is the rise in awareness among people related to their health, easier availability of products along with growth in geriatric population has formed some of the major drivers that have led homecare to be the dominant segment. Considering the testing type segment, the fingertip type has held a larger share as compared to the alternate site.

Traditional ways of blood testing have been done through fingertips which is easy to access as well. These are some of the factors that have helped fingertip to hold a higher market share. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into self-monitoring and continuous monitoring systems. Self-monitoring has higher applications across different age groups with more number of people opting for quick detection of blood glucose levels as compared to the older techniques that needed a lot of time. Continuous systems use sensors fitted underneath the skin to monitor continuous changes happening in the blood glucose level. Continuous monitoring systems have a huge scope in the upcoming years and have further accounted one of the highest CAGR as compared to other segments.

Middle-East has seen huge growth in terms of infrastructural and healthcare development in the last few years. Companies all over the world are measuring this opportunity and have focused on Middle-east to grow its overall market share. Diabetes has been one of the most widely spread diseases that is expected to spread further resulting in the rapid application of blood glucose monitoring systems in Middle-East.

Key Highlights:

• Middle-East Blood Glucose Monitoring System market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Middle-East Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market segmentation on the basis of product, testing type, patient care setting, application, and geography.

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Blood Glucose Monitoring System market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Middle-East Blood Glucose Monitoring System market

Some of the key players of the Middle-East Blood Glucose Monitoring System market include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Merck

• Roche Diagnostics

• Amgen

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Bayer

• Sanofi

• Gilead Sciences

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Key Target Audience:

• Blood glucose monitoring systems and related devices manufacturers

• Hospitals, diagnostic centers, homecare service providers, and medical colleges

• Teaching hospitals and academic medical centers

• Suppliers and distributors of blood glucose monitoring systems

• Government bodies or municipal corporations

Scope of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report:

The research report segments Middle-East Blood Glucose Monitoring System market based on product, testing site, patient care setting, application and geography.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Product:

• Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems

• Blood Glucose meters

• Testing strips

• Lancets & Lancing Devices

• Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems o

• Sensors

• Transmitters

• Receivers

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Testing Site:

• Fingertip testing

• Alternate Site Testing

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Patient Care Setting:

• Self/Home Care

• Hospital & Clinics

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Application:

Type 2 Diabetes

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Gestational Diabetes

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Geography:

• Middle-East

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• Others

Middle-East Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1669

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com