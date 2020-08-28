Middle-East Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _by Type, by Application, by End User and by Geography

Middle-East Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



EMS is the acronym that is used for Emergency Medical Services. It refers to the treatment as well as the transport of people at the time of crisis health situations which may be life-threatening. Emergency medical support is generally applied across a wide range of situations from car accidents to the incidents of the heart attack. These EMS units work through the ambulances, fire departments, nursing homes, and hospitals. Often these emergency medical services are present in the place where the overall risk of an accident or health crises is comparatively higher. These places include ski areas, dangerous job sites like offshore oil rigs and professional sports events among others.EMS is staffed by trained medical professionals, called EMTs, or emergency medical technicians.

The market for emergency medical service (EMS) products Middle-east is classified into the product, application, geography, and end-user. By product, the market is distributed into life support and emergency resuscitation systems, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and others. The life support and emergency resuscitation systems formed the fastest growing segment on the basis of the product type for Middle-east EMS products market.

The higher number of cases related to patients requiring emergency life-support services along with the advent of emergency services for terminally ill patients have together formed as some of the major drivers for the segment. Patient monitoring systems have held a large market share as compared to the other types. The higher demand for personalized patient monitoring systems along with growth in the availability of real-time information through medical devices for critically ill patients have together helped in the growth of patient monitoring systems. Based on applications, the markets for EMS products are classified into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care and oncology among other applications. The rise in geriatric population along with the growth of heart-related diseases has resulted in cardiac care holding the largest market segment.

Middle-east has seen huge growth in the last few years. The rise in government grants and focus to improve the overall medical facilities have together resulted in huge advancements within the healthcare sector. The emergency services and related products are quite in demand across Middle-east with investments from foreign pharmaceutical and medical companies further fuelling the overall market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Middle-East Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Middle-East Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market

• Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market segmentation on the basis of type, application, end-user, and geography.

• Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market analysis and forecast for major countries have been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market globally.

Some of the key players of the Middle-East Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market include:

• Bassam Trading Company

• Iman Health Care

• Diatech UAE

• Ambulance cars

• Al Zahrawi Medical Supplies

• Royax Medical Solution

• AMA

• ER24

• Hamad Medical Corporation

• Q-Chem

• Medusa Medical Technologies

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers and suppliers of EMS products

• Vendors and distributors of EMS products

• Independent surgeons and private offices of physicians

• Ambulatory care centers

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Middle-East Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market by type, application, end-user, and geography.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Type:

• Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Systems

• Patient Monitoring Systems

• Wound Care Consumables

• Patient Handling Equipment

• Infection Control Supplies

• Personal Protection Equipment

• Others

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Application:

• Cardiac Care

• Trauma Injuries

• Respiratory Care

• Oncology

• Others

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals and Trauma Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Geography:

• Middle-East

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• Others

Middle-East Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/2882

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com