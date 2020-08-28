Middle-East Ventilator Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Mobility, by Type , by Mode , by Interface , by End User and by Geography

Middle-East Ventilator Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A medical ventilator is a machine that helps patients to take oxygen in and put carbon dioxide out using artificial means. Ventilator systems are mostly used for patients who have lost the capability to breathe normally or are breathing insufficiently. Modern-day ventilators are computerized where simple hand-operated bag valve mask is used for ventilation of patients. Ventilators are mostly found in intensive care units (ICU) and in case of critically ill patients are kept in the home as well.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

These ventilato9r systems can be used as a single unit or at time of emergencies can be further added as another component for giving anesthesia. Working type of ventilator systems completely depends on its system type as well as application. The mechanical ventilator needs continuous assistance and monitoring depending on patients need. For extremely critical or terminally ill patients, the volume of air allowed to breathe in is continuously monitored.

The middle-east market for ventilator has considered the type, mode, mobility, interface, end-user and geography within the scope of the study. On the basis of mobility, the market in Middle-east has been divided into intensive care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators. Intensive care ventilators held the maximum market followed by portable ventilators. The rise in pollution has led to the advent of many respiratory diseases that affects people of all age groups.

There has been a rise in the growth of healthcare infrastructure with small cities and towns incorporating modern facilities to encompass ventilator systems within their hospital or nursing home premises. The government has sanctioned huge loans for boosting the healthcare sector as well as special training is given to people for making advanced medical devices work even in small towns. All these factors have acted as some of the key drivers to boost overall application of intensive care ventilators. The high cost of ventilator systems especially the portable ones have led to its access to a small population group that has also deterred the growth of portable ventilators in Middle-east.

Considering the interface segment, it is invasive and non-invasive that has formed two types based on which market has been bifurcated. Ventilator systems when used either need to be put inside the mouth or through other invasive technologies to allow direct entry of breathable air into the patient’s body. The invasive interface has also most become synonymous with the working of ventilator systems that have further boosted the market percentage of the invasive interface as compared to the non-invasive interface.

There has also been the rise in the number of geriatric population which suffers from respiratory diseases further leading to invasive interface holding a larger market share. Hospitals have formed the largest segment based on applications for the Middle-east ventilator market. The growth of the healthcare sector along with an increased focus to build more hospitals having the infrastructure to attend critically ill patients have resulted in hospitals forming the largest market segment type.

Middle-east as a region has huge growth potential with large investments coming from off-shore trading. Government is increasing its investments to deliver better healthcare facilities for its people. More focus is given on the neo-natal healthcare sector that needs to be handled carefully. All these factors have together led to the ventilator systems being used in Middle-east and will likely grow in future as well.

Key Highlights:

• Middle-East Ventilator market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Middle-East Ventilator market

• Ventilator market segmentation on the basis of mobility, type, mode, interface, end-user, and geography.

• Ventilator market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Ventilator market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Ventilator market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Middle-East Ventilator market.

Some of the key players of the Middle-East Ventilator market include:

• Hamilton Medical

• Orientmed International

• Atlas Medical

• Smiths Medical

• Medtronic

• Meditech

• GE Healthcare

• Ginevri

• Oceanic medical products

• Puritann Bennett

Key Target Audience:

• Ventilator manufacturers

• Hospitals, clinics and Nursing homes

• Home healthcare agencies

• Assisted living facilities

• Healthcare insurance providers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists and investors

Scope of the Ventilator Market Report:

The research report segments Middle-East Ventilator market mobility, type, interface, mode, end-user and geography.

Ventilator Market, By Mobility:

• Intensive Care Ventilators

• High-end ICU Ventilators

• Mid-end ICU Ventilators

• Basic ICU Ventilators

• Portable/Transportable Ventilators

Ventilator Market, By Type:

• Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

• Neonatal/Infant Ventilators

Ventilator Market, By Interface:

• Invasive Ventilation

• Non-invasive Ventilation

Ventilator Market, By Mode:

• Combined Mode Ventilation

• Volume Mode Ventilation

• Pressure Mode Ventilation

• Others

Ventilator Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Care

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Ventilator Market, By Geography:

• Middle-East

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• Others

