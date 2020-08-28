Middle-east Medical Robotics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Synthesis Type, by Drug Type, by Manufacturer Type, by Therapeutic Area, and by Geography

Middle-east Medical Robotics Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The recent introduction of robots in the medical sciences are known as medical robots. It embraces both surgical robots as well as telemanipulators that use the activities or movements of the surgeon on one side for monitoring the patient on the other side. Greater control in the treatment of patients together with supporting nominally invasive procedures are some major characteristics to escalate the growth of medical robotics market in Middle-east. These robots are electromagnetic devices that are skillfully monitored by doctors for both invasive and non-invasive surgical procedure. Robots provide the industry with higher speed, enhanced accuracy, trustworthiness, and cost-efficiency that are further assisting in the higher application of medical robotics in Middle-east. As a result of the higher effectiveness, the solicitation of robots in the healthcare sector will grow further in the future.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

product, application, and geography, the market for medical robotics in Middle-east are segmented. Considering the product segment, there are two key types namely instruments & accessories and medical robotic systems. The medical robotic systems formed the largest segment holding the maximum market share. The instruments & accessories segment followed the medical robotics systems together with monitoring one of the fastest growth in Middle-east. There has been a rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures for surgeries that have led to the higher application of medical robotics systems. Furthermore, the robotics section included within the healthcare sector delivers some of the most breakthrough products that specifically helps terminally ill patients. All of these factors have further helped in the growth of medical robotic systems in Middle-east. On the basis of application, market5 for medical robotics comprises of cardiology, laparoscopy, orthopedics, rehabilitation, neurology, and others. The laparoscope segment held the largest market share due to the usage of small components for monitoring and treating patient’s abdominal walls. Use of small fiber components or robotics for doing treatment in laparoscopy has been pretty old that has further made it hold the largest market share.

There has been huge growth in Middle-east when it comes to the healthcare sector. Government is boosting the growth of advanced technological solutions for delivering faster treatment solutions especially helpful for terminally ill patients. All of these along with quick access to advanced treatments are some of the major factors that have helped the usage of medical robotics in the healthcare sector.

Key Highlights:

• Middle-east Medical Robotics market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Middle-east Medical Robotics market

• Medical Robotics market segmentation on the basis of product, application, and geography.

• Medical Robotics market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Medical Robotics market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Medical Robotics market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2018 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Middle-east Medical Robotics Market.

Some of the key players of the Middle-east Medical Robotics market include:

• Major Robotics

• MedRobotics

• Medical Surgery Technologies

• Microbot Medical

• XACT Robotics

• MemicInnovative Surgery

• Telesofia

• Intuitive Surgical

• Hansel Medical

• Stereotaxis

Key Target Audience:

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Academic Centers

• Venture Capitalists

• Medical Robots and Related Devices Manufacturing Companies

• End Users

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

• Investment Banks and Private Equity Firms

• Suppliers and Distributors of Medical Robot Systems

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments Middle-east Medical Robotics market based on product, application and geography.

Medical Robotics Market, By Product

• Instruments and Accessories

• Medical Robotic Systems

• Surgical Robots

• Rehabilitation

• Noninvasive Radio Surgery

• Hospital and Pharmacy

• Others

Medical Robotics Market, By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

Medical Robotics Market, By Geography:

• Middle-east

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• Others

