North America Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application, by End User and by Geography

North America Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Emergency medical services, are the special type of emergency services that are dedicated to providing acute medical care out-of-hospital. It also involves transport to definitive care or other medical transport facilities to help patients with illnesses and injuries thereby preventing the patient from transferring themselves. Emergency medical services are also known as paramedic services, emergency squad, ambulance corps, ambulance squad, ambulance service, and life squad.

The goal of these emergency medical services and products is providing treatment to those in need of critical medical care. The main objective is to satisfactorily treat the patients under extreme conditions along with timely delivery of patients to the subsequent point of definitive care. The products or services for medical treatment has evolved from a normal service of ambulances providing only transport to the advanced facilities available within an ambulance along with a designated physician for treating patients.

The North America market for emergency medical service (EMS) products is segmented by product, application, end-user, and geography. By product, the market is divided into patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, life support, and emergency resuscitation equipment and others. The patient monitoring systems and the patient handling equipment has formed two major segments of the EMS products market.

The rise in concern regarding the timely treatment of patients especially in case of the critically injured or ill patients have led these segments holding some of the largest market shares. The life support and emergency resuscitation is the fastest growing segment of factors such as the timely supply of life support systems acting as a major driver for the growth of this segment. Based on application, the market has been distributed into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, oncology, and other applications. The cardiac care segment has held the largest market share along with monitoring one of the fastest growth in the North America market. Increase in prevalence of heart-related diseases has been a major driver contributing to the growth of cardiac care segment.

The US and Canada are two key regions to have undergone large-scale adoption of emergency medical service (EMS) products for the treatment of patients. The stringent rules related to healthcare along with the rise of on-the-point medical care are some major of the major factors that have contributed to the growth of EMS products in North America.

Some of the key players of the North America Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products market include:

• Stryker

• Cardinal Health

• GE Healthcare

• 3M

• Becton and Dickinson

• Vital Emergency Medical Services

• Okefenokee EMS, Inc.

• Falck

• Aoron Paramedical

• Medcor Canada

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Type:

• Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Systems

• Patient Monitoring Systems

• Wound Care Consumables

• Patient Handling Equipment

• Infection Control Supplies

• Personal Protection Equipment

• Others

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Application:

• Cardiac Care

• Trauma Injuries

• Respiratory Care

• Oncology

• Others

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals and Trauma Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Products Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

