North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Synthesis Type, by Drug Type, by Manufacturer Type, by Therapeutic Area, and by Geography

North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 70.45 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The active pharmaceutical ingredient or API is that component of drug which produces the medicinal effects. Combination therapies are used by certain drugs which have multiple active ingredients for treating various health-related symptoms. All drugs are usually made up of two main components that are API and excipient. API is the central ingredient for drugs while the excipient is the substance that covers API. An excipient is used for delivering medication inside the human body system. Excipients by composition are chemically inactive substances that do not react with the API and delivers the drug directly inside the system. Manufacturers or pharmaceutical companies use certain pre-notified standards for determining how strong the API must be for each drug. The standard for API may vary extensively from one brand to another as companies may use different tests manufacturing drugs.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Active pharmaceuticals market for North America is divided into synthesis type, drug type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area, and geography. On the basis of synthesis type, the market for active pharmaceuticals is segmented into biotech and synthetic. The biotech segment monitored the highest growth due to high R&D for novel biosimilar drugs, and shift in focus of traditional manufacturers towards biological drugs. Branded drugs, generic drugs and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs formed the three segments on the basis of which drug type is demarcated for active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The rise in drug prices coupled with higher spending on R&D activities have resulted in branded drugs forming the largest segment. By manufacturer type, the market is bifurcated into captive and merchant manufacturers where the merchant manufacturers are expected to monitor the highest growth. There has been a rise in outsourcing of API/ drug molecule formulation from various drug manufacturers globally. Drug manufacturers opt for outsourcing to eliminate the need for heavy investment in the manufacturing process. These factors have resulted in the higher growth rate of merchant manufacturers.

The US and Canada are two main regions profiled under the North America active pharmaceuticals market. The rise in R&D infrastructure coupled with favorable government initiatives is some of the major factors that have propelled the market growth for active pharmaceuticals in North America. In addition, the technological developments within the drug manufacturing sector process have also boosted the growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients market in North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market

• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market segmentation on the basis of synthesis type, drug type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area and geography.

• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2017

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at market value for North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market.

Some of the key players of the North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market include:

• AbbVie Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Sandoz

• Biospectra

• Sun Pharmaceuticals

• Mylan

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• Aurobindo Pharma

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare companies

• Corporate healthcare entities

• Government agencies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Venture capitalists

• Technical Students

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market based on synthesis type, drug type, manufacturer type, therapeutic area and geography.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Synthesis Type

• Biotech

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Recombinant Proteins

• Vaccines

• Synthetic

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Drug Type

• Branded Drugs

• Generic Drugs

• Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Manufacturer Type

• Captive Manufacturers

• Merchant Manufacturers

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Therapeutic Area

• Cardiology

• Pulmonology

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Ophthalmology

• Orthopedics

• Others

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

