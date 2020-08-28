North America Ventilator Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Mobility (Intensive Care and Portable ventilators), by Type (Adult and Infant), by Mode (Volume, Pressure, Combined and Others), by Interface (Invasive and Non-invasive), by End User and by Geography

North America Ventilator Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A medical ventilator is a specific machine designed for moving breathable air in and out of the lungs. It helps in providing air to any patient who is physically unfit to breathe, or in certain circumstances is breathing insufficiently. Nowadays, modern ventilators are computerized, where patients are ventilated using simple bag valve mask which is hand-operated. Ventilators are mostly used in intensive care units (ICU) and at times in-home care as well. Ventilators may also be used for giving emergency medicine at times as standalone units or sometimes in anesthesia forming component of an anesthesia machine. Medical ventilators are also known as respirators because of its functionality which has changed nowadays owing to the singularity in the meaning of the word respirator that only is referred to as a protective face mask. The mechanical ventilator, in general, helps in assisting the patient’s breathing and needs to be properly monitored depending on the patient needs. For patients that need the highest amount of assistance, ventilators fully control both the volume and duration of breath for the complete respiration cycle.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Ventilator market for North America has been divided into mobility, type, mode, interface, end-user, and geography. Based on mobility, the market has been segmented into intensive care and portable ventilators. Intensive care ventilators held the largest market share with factors such as increasing adaptation of ventilation systems in ICU wards that has also seen a steady growth post government grants and intervention. Healthcare infrastructure has seen a huge growth in both developing and developed countries. This has resulted in the growing application of advanced ventilator systems in North America. On the basis of the interface, it is an invasive ventilation system that held a larger market share. The growing application of ventilator systems for respiratory and neurological diseases have been certain key drivers that have resulted in the growing application of invasive ventilators. Hospitals and clinics have formed the largest segment based on applications. Development of healthcare infrastructure along with the demand for personalized medical treatment among patients has led to the high adoption of ventilators in hospitals and clinics.

The US and Canada have been two key regions that have experienced large-scale adoption of ventilators. The rise in pollution rate along with the growing number of cases related to respiratory troubles even for neo-natal care has been some major reasons that boosted overall demand for ventilators in North America.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for North America Ventilator market.

Some of the key players of the North America Ventilator market include:

• ResMed

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Allied Healthcare Products

• GE Healthcare

• Neumovent

• Thomas Net

• Johnson&Johnson

• Medtronic Inc.

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corp.

The research report segments North America Ventilator market mobility, type, interface, mode, end-user, and geography.

Ventilator Market, By Mobility:

• Intensive Care Ventilators

• High-end ICU Ventilators

• Mid-end ICU Ventilators

• Basic ICU Ventilators

• Portable/Transportable Ventilators

Ventilator Market, By Type:

• Adult/Pediatric Ventilators

• Neonatal/Infant Ventilators

Ventilator Market, By Interface:

• Invasive Ventilation

• Non-invasive Ventilation

Ventilator Market, By Mode:

• Combined Mode Ventilation

• Volume Mode Ventilation

• Pressure Mode Ventilation

• Others

Ventilator Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Care

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Ventilator Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

