Synthetic Biology Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026) _ by Product (Enabling Products and Core Products), by Technology (Genome Engineering, DND Sequencing and Others), by Application and by Geography

Synthetic Biology Market is expected to reach US$ 20.29Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Synthetic Biology Market, By Geography

Synthetic Biology aims to make a combination of engineering and biological processes as it uses engineering principles to design and assemble biological components. Synthetic biology is a Redesign of existing biology system with the help of various novel entities like genetic circuits, enzymes, cells. Synthetic biology enables us to go from idea to product faster, cheaper, and with greater precision than ever before with the inclusion of

• Advance Chemistry

• Biology

• Computer Science

• Engineering

In another word, we can call it as biology-based “toolkit” that uses abstraction, standardization, and automated construction to change how we build biological systems and expand the range of possible products.

Rising R&D funding and initiatives, increasing demand for protein therapeutics, synthetic genes and synthetic cells, renewal fuels, bio-based chemicals, expensive drugs, and vaccines that utilize synthetic biology are expected to drive the growth of the Synthetic Biology solutions market during the forecast period. However, high expenses, strict regulations regarding safety and uncertainty in government policies are expected to restrain the market growth. The highest revenue generating region is Europe followed by North America In 2016; Due to higher investment in developing synthesis of biologically based or biologically inspired systems. North America Defense had major contribution in the investment done in the past years. India and China are said to progress in developments over future to be a part of the Synthetic biology market and will lead Asia Pacific region to generate significant level of revenue by 2026

Key Highlights:

• Synthetic Biology market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Synthetic Biology market.

• Synthetic Biology market segmentation on the basis of product, technology, application and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Synthetic Biology market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Synthetic Biology market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Synthetic Biology market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Synthetic Biology Market.

Key Players in the Synthetic Biology Market Are:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

• Novozymes

• Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc

• Synthetic Genomics Inc

• Genscript

• Amyris

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• New England Biolabs

• Intrexon

• Dupont

Key Target Audience:

• Research and consulting firms

• Healthcare industries

• Synthetic Biology Market Investors

• Chemical & Biofuel industries,

• Pharmaceutical & drug manufacturers

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Contract research organizations (CROs) and Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

• Biotech, Food & agriculture , Pharmaceutical & drug manufacturers

• Synthetic Biology Marketing Players

Scope of the Synthetic Biology Market Report:

Research report categorizes the Synthetic Biology market based on Application, product, technology and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Synthetic Biology market with key developments in companies and market trends

Synthetic Biology Market, By Product

• Enabling Products

• Core Products

Synthetic Biology Market, By Technology

• Genome Engineering

• DND Sequencing

• Bioinformatics

• Biological components and integrated systems

• Others

Synthetic Biology Market, By Application

• Chemicals

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Others

Synthetic Biology Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

