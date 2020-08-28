Synthetic Biology Market North America : Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Enabling Products and Core Products), by Technology (Genome Engineering, DND Sequencing and Others), by Application and by Geography

Synthetic Biology Market North America is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2026 from US$ XXBn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Synthetic biology is a form of engineering application in biology that involves the complex synthesis of biologically inspired systems that display functions otherwise non-existent in nature. Engineering perspective can be applied at various levels of biological structure hierarchy from molecules and whole cells to tissues and organisms. Synthetic biology enables designing of biological systems in a systematic way. It further combines knowledge of genomics with chemical synthesis of DNA to make researchers manufacture DNA sequences that are cataloged and then assemble them into genomes.

Synthetic Biology market for North America has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and geography. Based on products, the market has been divided into enabling and core products. Enabling products have held a larger market share with more laboratories receiving funds to develop organisms that are genetically evolved and rationally engineered. This combines process development with art screening and then using analytical methodologies for making advancement in a concept and then develop it for commercialization. DNA synthesis and sequencing have resulted in construction as well as the characterization of metabolically developed organisms through engineering.

On the basis of technology, the market for synthetic biology has been segmented into genome engineering, DNA sequencing, Biological components, and integrated systems and Bioinformatics among others. Genome engineering and DNA sequencing have been two major segments with advanced engineering developments for the synthetic formation of new cells helping in the overall application of these segments. Application wise, it is chemicals, healthcare, and agriculture among others that have formed the main segments.

Healthcare and agriculture have formed two dominant segments with healthcare holding the largest one. The rise in demand for genetically advanced microorganisms that may help cure terminally ill diseases has been a major reason that has led to high applications of synthetic biology in the healthcare sector. In addition to this, there has been a rise in concern regarding the cultivation of crops. Rapid growth in population and pollution has resulted in a growing need for genetically advanced crops that may satisfy the growing hungry population. The focus is also being given to modifying crops so as to protect them from drastic environmental changes thereby saving the world form upcoming plague that may result due to the scarcity of food.

North America has been a leading market for synthetic biology globally and has been segmented on the basis of countries into US and Canada. US is holding the largest market share with Canada monitoring one of the highest CAGR. Rise in researchers across laboratories to work for the development of synthetically advanced organisms that may help human to survive in the long run along with growing investments by the government to fund these researchers have been a few key factors that have helped in the growth of synthetic biology market in North America.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for North America Synthetic Biology market

