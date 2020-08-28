Global Acrylic Teeth Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Layers, Technology, End User and Region.

Global Acrylic Teeth Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a nearby CAGR of 10.2% during a forecast period.

Market Definition

Acrylic Teeth are made up of acrylic, composite resin, and porcelain for repairing and replacing dentures. These teeth are adjustable, easy to fabricate and better matched than the porcelain counterparts. Acrylic teeth are less likely to develop or brake fractures. Acrylic dentures may be a better choice than porcelain if user need only a partial denture and user false teeth will meet against natural teeth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the acrylic teeth market. The global acrylic teeth market is projected to drive the market because of the increasing number of edentulous patients, which helps to grow demand for these synthetic teeth. Also, growing incidences of periodontal diseases and other dental caries, disposable income, and different benefits of acrylic teeth above porcelain teeth are contributing to the acrylic teeth market. However, factors such as acrylic teeth’ abrasion susceptibility and removal difficulties, and insufficient repayments and problems related to dentures may restraint the growth of the market through the forecast period. The market holds major growth opportunities containing huge geriatric population, and focus on cosmetic dentistry in this region.

Global Acrylic Teeth Market Segment analysis:

Based on Technology, Computer-Aided Designs (CAD) is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. CAD techniques are used for making acrylic teeth. This technology upsurges the speed of design and creativity. This also improves the simplicity of designs, creation, and insertion processes. Acrylic teeth have many advantages over traditional techniques, which is the main reason for the high acceptance rate. This technique helps to reduce the time of the procedure.

Global Acrylic Teeth Market Regional analysis

The North America region has dominated the market with US$ XX.84 million in 2019 because of the advancement is indorsed to the growing demand for dental devices in the Americas market. According to the NCBI report, in North America, the adult population in need of complete maxillary or mandibular denture is increased by ~ 37.9 million in 2019. Besides, the increasing expenditure on the dental industry is going to fuel the market growth in South America. In the South, the American market is showing stable growth because of the increasing patient population, and growing importance on acrylic teeth.

Country-wise Analysis:

Emerging economies, such as India and China, contribute to the growth of the market in APAC which will grow at a CAGR of XX%, because of the presence of increasing disposable income of people, focus on cosmetic dentistry, and awareness about the availability of various dental devices. This rising preference to cosmetic dentistry is estimated to open opportunities for the growth of the acrylic teeth market.

Key Development

 On 13 Feb 2020, Dentsply Sirona has developed the new inLab software 20.0, and Dentsply Sirona is expanding the field of dental indications to include the fabrication of digital dentures and is also offering a laboratory-oriented and economically interesting introduction to this field of application.

 On 2020 Vita Zahnfabrik H. Rauter has Introduced VITA AMBRIA PRESS SOLUTIONS – a zirconia-reinforced lithium disilicate press ceramic system for highly esthetic and durable results with efficient processing.

Also they have developed one software that is VITA Shade Assist module which is perfect interface between the practice and laboratory. It guarantees precise shade communication, minimizing costs in terms of subsequent shade determination and shade correction.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Acrylic Teeth Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Acrylic Teeth Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Acrylic Teeth Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Technology, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Acrylic Teeth Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Acrylic Teeth Market

Global Acrylic Teeth Market, By Type

• Children

• Adults

• Others

Global Acrylic Teeth Market, By Layers

• Two Layers Acrylic Teeth

• Three Layers Acrylic Teeth

• Four Layers Acrylic Teeth

• Others

Global Acrylic Teeth Market, By Technology

• CAD-CAM

• 3D Printing

Global Acrylic Teeth Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• others

Global Acrylic Teeth Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players

• Heraeus Kulzer

• Vita Zahnfabrik H. Rauter

• Shandong Huge Dental Material Corporation

• Unidesa-Odi

• New Stetic

• Dental Manufacturing

• YAMAHACHI DENTAL

• SHOFU DENTAL

• Dentsply Sirona

• Ivoclar Vivadent

• Formlabs

