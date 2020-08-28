Wearable Medical Devices Market : Middle-East– Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type ,by Distribution Channel , by Device Type , by Application and by Geography

Wearable Medical Devices Market Middle-East is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 11.5% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The wearable market for medical devices in Middle-East has undergone some major transformations in the last couple of years. Changes and acceptance of new products have been huge with growing demand for smart wearable and fitness bands. Products such as watches, eyewear, earwear and clothing among others have been a few that has made great revolutions in medical wearable devices market globally.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the basis of type, a Middle-East market for wearable medical devices has been segmented into smartwatches, patches, smart clothing, and activity monitors. Activity monitors have formed one of the leading segment that is further expected to grow at a high rate in future as well. Rapid growth in the number of smart devices for quicker diagnosis has been a major factor that has boosted the growth of wearable medical devices. Middle-East has seen huge investments being made in the healthcare infrastructure with the government coming up with new policies to inculcate the real-time transfer of patient information to come with better medical solutions. Smartwatches have formed another major segment in Middle-East wearable devices market. Exhaustive features such as designs, trendy interfaces, maintaining responsiveness, smartphone interaction, better battery life, and higher sensor performance have been a few other key benefits to boost overall demand of smart wearable in Middle-East.

Distribution channel for wearable medical devices market in Middle-East has been segmented into pharmacies, online channels, and hypermarkets. It is seen that pharmacies and online channels have formed two major segments in terms of distribution for Middle-East. Easier availability of products that can be seen and verified has given the advantage to pharmacies over other modes of distribution channels. Other than this, online channels have seen a huge surge in the last few years. Availability of a large number of brands along with wider reach across different strata has been a few major contributing factors that have made online channels one of the major distribution channels.

Applications covered under the scope of this report include sports and fitness, remote patient monitoring and home healthcare. Sports & fitness, as well as home healthcare, have formed two major segments for wearable medical devices market in Middle-East. Home healthcare has seen immense growth in the last few years. Growing incidences regarding equipped medical amenities within the reach and comfort of your home have been a major reason contributing to the overall growth of the market.

Considering the geography segment, a Middle-East market for wearable medical devices has been bifurcated into various industries. It is seen and observed that GCC countries formed a major market segment along with countries monitoring high growth rate. Rising awareness among people regarding their health improved health infrastructure along with more advent and commercialization of smart wearable has further helped the market to grow.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2017

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for Wearable Medical Devices Market Middle-East.

Some of the key players of the Middle-East Wearable Medical Devices market include:

• Omron Corporation

• Abbott Laboratories

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Polar Global

• Google Inc.

• Fitbit Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Xiaomi Corporation

• Tobii Pro

• Misfit

List of distributors include:

• Lionfish

• Alireza Holding Co.

• Garmin

• Rogue Fitness

• Amazon

• Hyjiya Store

Key Target Audience:

• Healthcare institutions

• Wearable medical device manufacturers

• Distributors and suppliers of wearable medical devices

• Public and private physicians

• Research & clinical laboratories

• Health insurance payers

• Market research and consulting firms

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments the Wearable Medical Devices market based on type, distribution channel, device type, application and geography.

Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Type:

• Activity Monitor

• Smartwatches

• Smart Clothing

• Patches

Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Pharmacies

• Online Channel

• Hypermarkets

Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Device Type:

• Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

• Vital Sign

• Glucose

• Sleep

• Fetal Monitoring & Obstetric

• Neuromonitoring

• Therapeutic Devices

• Pain Management

• Rehabilitation

• Respiratory Therapy

• Insulin

Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Application:

• Sports & Fitness

• Remote Patient Monitoring

• Home Healthcare

Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Geography:

• Middle-East

• GCC Countries

• Israel

• Others

