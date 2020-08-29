Smart Office Market Important Growth Factor With Key Vendors Koninklijke Philips NV, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls International PLC, Cisco Systems, Crestron Electronics

Smart office is an integration of multiple technologies, which enables a centralized control and monitoring, helping in an efficient resource management. Traditional office spaces have manually-operated systems for lighting, surveillance, HVAC, and safety and access control. With the changing workplace environments, there is a need for scalable office infrastructure.

Major Key Players: Koninklijke Philips NV, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls International PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Crestron Electronics Inc., and Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., among others

It is estimated that the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) will drive market growth by enabling IoT to interconnect physical devices with actuators, sensors, network connections and software. Employers can improve employee productivity while increasing flexibility in their work environment through better connectivity. Concerns about privacy and malicious attacks, however, are poised to hinder market growth.

The key players have been highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Smart office technology enhances experience of employees in terms of integration, intelligence, and intuitiveness

• By component, the service segment is likely to post the highest CAGR of +15.0% over the forecast period

• The North American region accounted for the largest share of just over 55 % in 2020

Various factors are responsible behind the market’s growth trail, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the Global Smart office market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat to the new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report.

The analysis of the manufacturing cost structure of the Global Smart office Market has been performed based on key aspects such as industry chain structure, manufacturing process, raw materials, and their suppliers. The manufacturing plants analysis and technical data of the market have been explained in the lights of raw material sources, technology sources.

Reasons to Purchase Smart Office Market Report

• The increased rate of adoption of IoT devices affecting the global smart office market

• Various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

• The building types and products that are expected to dominate the market

• The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

• The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

To offer a clear understanding of the global Smart office market, several questions have been addressed in the research study concerning the growth of the global Specialty Smart office market. It is also been discussed with respect to projected growth rate of the global Specialty Smart office market in the near future. Also, depending on the ongoing trend of the market, the region which is anticipated to witness high growth in the next few years is studied in detail.

