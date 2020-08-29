Qualitative Report on Smart Watch Market with Higher CAGR of 17.10% to hit by $ 84.90 billion by Trends, Opportunities, Demand, Growth, Future Scope & Forecast to 2023

The smart watch market consists of sales of smart watches and related services that are used in medical, sports, gaming, and personal assistance. A smart watch is a computer-based wristwatch that provides many other features besides timekeeping. Examples include monitoring the heart rate, tracking the activity, and delivering day-round reminders. The global smart watch market is expected to decline from $54.80 billion in 2019 and to $52.88 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.51%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $84.90 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 17.10%.

Leading players of Smart Watch Market:

Apple Inc.; Garmin; Fitbit; Motorola; Sony Corporation

The “Global Smart Watch Market Analysis to 2023” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Watch market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Smart Watch market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Smart Watch market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Product:

Extension; Standalone; Classical

Segmentation by Application:

Personal Assistance; Wellness; Healthcare; Sports; Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Smart Watch market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Smart Watch market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Smart Watch Market from 2020 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Smart Watch Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Smart Watch Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

