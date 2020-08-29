Centrifugal Pumps Market 2020- Production, Sales and Consumption Volumes, Industry Competitive Landscape- Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, KSB AG, ITT Inc., Sulzer Ltd., Ebara Corp

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Centrifugal Pumps including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Centrifugal Pumps investments from 2020 till 2023.

Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, KSB AG, ITT Inc., Sulzer Ltd., Ebara Corp., Weir Group plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Baker Hughes, Inc., Clyde Union, Inc., and Dover Corporation

Market Scenario

The global centrifugal pumps market has witnessed some volatility in its demand in the past few years mainly due to the downturn in the oil & gas upstream sector. However, the industry has started to recover in 2017 with an increase in spending and outlook is seems to be positive on account of increasing crude oil price and an increase in activity, especially in North America. Increasing concern towards wastewater treatment has been one of the major drivers in the past few years, which has helped to reduce the level of shock from oil & gas industry. The commercial HVAC sector is expanding faster than any other industries and the growth in demand for centrifugal pumps in the commercial HVAC sector is expected to be the fastest in the Asia-pacific region. In the Middle East & Africa region, Qatar is expected one of the largest markets in the recent years on the back of its initiative to diversify its economy and preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

Rising Demand from Water & Wastewater Sector is driving the Market

The awareness level of water reuse has increased in recent years majorly attributed to decreasing level of groundwater across the world. Industrial sector consumes a large volume of water, and due to depleting reserves of groundwater, the reuse of water has become an imperative. The governments across the world are focusing on the development of strict regulatory policy to build sustainable water systems including development of centralized systems for proper distribution and design of water treatment models. China, under the 13th Five-Year-Plan (2016-2020), has planned to invest around RMB 559 billion or 0.75 percent of its GDP on its water treatment industry. Such developments are likely to promulgate the water and wastewater infrastructure development. The deployment of centrifugal pumps due to development of water and wastewater infrastructure is anticipated to increase in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

December 2017: Dover Corporation planned to spin off its upstream energy businesses within the Energy segment known as Wellsite. The new entity will be a standalone publicly traded company focused on providing a full range of oil & gas production technologies and solutions.

