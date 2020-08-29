Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Size, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Forecast by 2026 | BASF SE, American Polyfilm Inc, Wanhua Industrial Group, COIM Group

The report provides a comprehensive Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market analysis and forecast along with the recent trends influencing the Market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their overview, financials, financial summary and SWOT analysis

Thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs) are versatile polymers possessing dual properties. They are soft and processible when exposed to heat but tough and hard at normal temperature conditions. They are produced by reacting raw materials, including diisocyanato, polyols, and diols through reactive extrusion techniques

The market size of TPU is estimated at USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of approximately 7.3%. Durinf forecast 2019 to 2024

The prominent players are

BASF SE (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Wanhua Industrial Group (China), COIM Group (Italy), American Polyfilm Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), and Polyone Corporation (US).

Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Breakdown Data by Type

Polyols

Diisocyanate

Diols

Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Breakdown Data by Application

Footwear

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Others

APAC is projected to be the largest TPU market during the forecast period.

The APAC TPU market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The footwear market in APAC is driven by increased consumer spending, strong economic growth, greater disposable incomes, growing awareness of healthy lifestyles, popularity of sports footwear, and a growing sports-driven consumer base. The footwear market in APAC remains strong with the presence of Nike and Adidas in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Company news

Covestro AG (Covestro), formerly Bayer Material Science AG, is a provider of polymers. The company is a subsidiary of Bayer AG. It develops, manufactures and markets high-tech polymer materials such as polyurethane raw materials, coating and adhesive raw materials, polycarbonates, and specialty chemicals. The company also manufactures and markets selected inorganic basic chemicals. Its offerings cater to various markets such as automotive, construction, footwear, packaging, medical, electrical and electronics, health, home, sports and leisure, textiles and clothing, and wood and furniture. The company has operations in countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Covestro is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Covestro AG Key Recent Developments

Apr 25,2017: Strong First Quarter For Covestro

Feb 20,2017: Covestro Achieves Record Year

Feb 08,2017: Ventilation systems utilize polycarbonate from Covestro

Oct 25,2016: Covestro Continues Strong Results In Third Quarter

Oct 14,2016: Covestro: Force Majeure On Polyurethane Raw Materials MDI And TDI Remains In Effect

Some of the features of Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market

Market size estimates global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Pounds) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis Market trend and forecast (2020-2026) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis global Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market size by various applications such as application, end use industry, and density in terms of value and volume shipment.

Growth opportunities analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market.

Strategic analysis this includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) in the Polycaprolactone Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market.

