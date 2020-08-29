Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market Analysis By Status, Growth And Demand 2020

This report Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market describes the key players in the industry, their market shares, product portfolios and company profiles. Key market players are analyzed based on output, gross margin, market value, and price structure. Competitive market scenarios between Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E players help industry aspirants plan strategies. The statistics provided in this report will be an accurate and useful guide to shaping business growth.

Pygeum bark africanum P.E, also called pygeum africanum extract or pygeum extract, is a type of herbal remedy from bark of pygeum africanum (also known as prunus africana, pygeum, iron wood, (red) stinkwood, African plum, African prune, African cherry and bitter almond). The efficacious ingredient is -sitosterol, a type of sterols. P.E is short for plant extract.

Europe is the largest market of pygeum bark africanum P.E in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. It took up about 87% the global production market in 2015, followed by USA with the share about 9%. There are few producers in South America, at present.

France, Spain, USA, India and China are now the key producers of pygeum bark africanum P.E. There are some unlicensed producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. But only few of them can supply pygeum bark africanum P.E in fact. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. But all of the bark raw materials are from Africa, and Cameroon supplied more than 70% of the total bark volume.

Naturex, Euromed, Maypro, Alchem, Natural Field, Xi’an Herbking, Naturactive are the key producers in the globalpygeum bark africanum P.E market. Top four took up about 80% of the global production market in 2015. Naturex, Euromed, Maypro, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Natural Field, Xi’an Herbking, Naturactive are the leading suppliers in China with the total local share of about 80%. Alchem is a supplier from india

Global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market, By Type

Paste type

Powder type

Other

Global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market, By Application

Health care

Medical treatment

Other

Global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market Segmentation by Region :

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Major Highlights of Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market report :

Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market Overview

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market Forecast (2020-2026)

