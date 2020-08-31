Global Women Intimate Care Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Age Group, User Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Women Intimate Care Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.



Global Women Intimate Care Market

Women intimate care products, usually talk about personal care that are used on a regular basis for maintaining and sanitizing intimate area. There are different types of intimate care products, such as moisturizers & creams, intimate wash, hair removal products, oils, liners, powder and mousse, mists & sprays, and others. Also, women’s intimate care products are certainly available on e-commerce platforms and in the local market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing hygiene and health concerns among young females and raising concerns about different types of intimate care products are key factors driving the growth of the global women intimate care market. Moreover, increasing penetration of numerous intimate care products particularly in developing economies is another factor expected to boost the growth of the women intimate care market throughout the estimated period.

Number of campaigns about women’s hygiene and health at workplaces, schools, and other places leading to increasing demand for these products mainly among working females worldwide. Furthermore, the rising availability of these products on numerous e-commerce platforms and online shopping inclination on account of several offers resulting in demand for women’s intimate care products. Also, R&D activities, number of marketing campaigns by major producers and government initiatives for spreading consciousness about women’s hygiene and intimate care products. On the other hand, low awareness about women’s intimate care products in underdeveloped and developing countries is the main factor expected to hinder the growth of the women intimate care market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation and Regional Analysis:

Global women intimate care market can be segmented into product, age group, user type, distribution channel, and region. According to the product, the intimate wash segment is expected to hold the market share of XX% of the global women intimate care market, thanks to the high demand for intimate wash across the world and easy convenience of intimate wash. By the distribution channel, the offline distribution channel segment is expected to register the highest market growth, because of convenience of purchase in various segment. The availability of some discounts & offers to influence, attract customers, and to increase sales are the major reasons for the growth of the segment.

Region-wise, the women intimate care market in North America and Europe accounts for the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the estimated period. This is attributable to the easy availability of women intimate care products and the high popularity of liners, hair removal products, moisturizers & creams, and intimate wash in countries in these regions. Also, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register noteworthy growth in the global market, on account of the high availability of reasonable intimate care products in developing economies in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Women Intimate Care Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Women Intimate Care Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Women Intimate Care Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Women Intimate Care Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Women Intimate Care Market

Women Intimate Care Market, By Product

• Intimate Wash

• Liners

• Oils

• Masks

• Moisturizers & Creams

• Hair Removal

o Razors

o Wax

o Depilatories

• Powder

• Wipes

• Gels

• Foams

• Exfoliants

• Mousse

• Mists

• Sprays

• E-Products

Women Intimate Care Market, By Age Group

• 12-19 Years

• 20-25 Years

• 26-40 Years

• 41-50 Years

• 51 and Above

Women Intimate Care Market, By User Type

• Women with Child

• Women with no Child

Women Intimate Care Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online

o Online Retailers

o Company owned Platforms

• Offline

o Hypermarket/Supermarkets

o Pharmacy

o Beauty Salon

• Others (Departmental Store, Specialty Store)

Women Intimate Care Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Women Intimate Care Market

• Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Inlife Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

• Kao Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• Zeta Farmaceutici SpA

• Edgewell Personal Care Company

• Nölken Hygiene Products GmbH

• The Unilever Group

• The Boots Company PLC

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Unicharm Corporation

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Elif Cosmetics Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• Ciaga

• Edgewell Personal Care

• Emilia Personal Care

• Nua Woman

• TZMO SA (Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A.)

• Bodywiseuk

