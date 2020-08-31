Automotive Rear View Mirror Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, Features, Product, Mounting Location, Vehicle Type, and Geography

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market is estimated to propel US$ XX Bn in 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The main function of the automotive rearview mirror market is given to the driver a clear vision of all the objects to the side or rear of the vehicle. Also, safeties of passengers and vehicles have become the prime concern for consumers and OEMs are integrating different safety features in the automotive mirror which drives the rear-view mirror market. The rear view mirror market covers vital aspects like the collection of data from the rearview camera and projecting it onto the rear view mirror screen, switching off the rear view mirror between a conventional mirror and digital screen.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An increase in the stringency of vehicle safety standards is the main factor driving the market growth. Increases in demand for premium vehicles have further raised the demand for rear-view mirrors. Concerns related to the safety of drivers and passengers in cases of accidents are one of the key factors driving the growth of the rear view mirror market. The growing demand for safety systems with an increase in the number of vehicles is projected to fuel the demand for the global automotive rear view mirror market. With the advanced technology, concept cars are coming with a camera installed instead of mirrors. Cameras possess various advantages over traditional automotive rear view mirrors and help improve safety. This jump in technology is estimated to restrict the growth of the automotive rear view mirror market.

Based on type, the exterior mirror segment is expected to dominate the automotive rear view mirror market during the forecast period. The use of exterior mirrors is imperative in all types of vehicles. The use of exterior mirrors is essential in all types of vehicles. Exterior mirrors are the option to side view ones. They aid in route changing and parking. Furthermore, they assist avoid accidents, driving fatigue, and traffic violations.

Based on features, the heating function segment dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The most commonly used features are the heating, automatic foldable and power controlled variety. The more expensive features are the auto-dimming mirror and blind-spot detection offer better vehicle control and reduction in the accident.

In terms of product, the smart rear view mirror is costly and offers more plenty of options in terms of functionality. The conventional rear view mirror is a more cost-effective option and can be fitted even in budget vehicles. The market for smart rear-view mirror is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13034

Based on the mounting location, the door-mounted variety is more commonly used. This is mainly attributable to the comfort and freedom it provides in syndicating the electrical and electronic system. These assist in easy mirror part replacement and repair if needed. They can be adjusted by the driver as per convenience and visibility. The body-mounted segment is projected to be illustrating the highest growth rate by 2026. Demand for the same is the increase in as heavy commercial vehicles, such as trucks or carriers, do not have interior rear-view mirrors.

Based on vehicle type, the passengers’ segment holds the dominant share in the rear-view mirrors market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The light commercial vehicle segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over the upcoming years.

Region-wise, the rear view mirror market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive rear view mirror market during the forecast period followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is called the future automotive hub of the world because of the rise in the middle class and an increase in purchase power.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/13034

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Scope

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market, by type

• Exterior Rear-view Mirror

• Interior Rear-view Mirror

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market, by features

• Auto Dimming

• Blind Spot Detection

• Power Control

• Automatic Foldable

• Heating

• Others

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market, by product

• Conventional Rear-view Mirror

• Smart Rear-view Mirror

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market, by mounting location

• Body Mounted

• Door Mounted

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market, by vehicle type

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Trucks

• Buses

Automotive Rear View Mirror Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Automotive Rear View Mirror Market

• Gentex Corporation

• Continental AG

• Valeo

• Magna International, Inc.

• Murakami Corporation

• Ficosa

• Samvardhana Motherson

• Honda Lock Manufacturing

• Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

• SL Corporation

• Sakae Riken Kogyo Co., Ltd.

• Flabeg Automotive Holding GmbH

• Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd

• Burco Inc.

• Tokai Rika

• Mobvoi, Inc

• Mitsuba Corporation

• Ishizaki Honten Company Limited

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Rear View Mirror Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Rear View Mirror Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Rear View Mirror Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Rear View Mirror Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Rear View Mirror by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-rear-view-mirror-market/13034/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com