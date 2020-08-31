Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Material Type, Application, Component, Vehicle Type, Region.

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Automotive lightweight materials are the materials used in automobiles for decreasing the weight and increasing the speed and fuel proficiency of the automotive. These lightweight materials are good for building the frame of vehicles because of advantages delivered by them like less material consumption, low corrosion rate, improved strength and improved handling.

Major factor limiting the growth of automotive lightweight materials market is the high cost of raw materials like carbon fiber, titanium and magnesium. So, OEMs from the emerging countries which depend more on economical passenger cars, using conventional materials like plastics and high strength steel when associated to premium materials like Titanium and Magnesium. And the other factor is the limited accessibility of raw materials especially titanium in the developing countries, as it is found in the earth crust.

Rising demand for fuel efficiency is projected to encourage the demand for lightweight materials in the forecast years. The intensive focus of the car manufacturers to increase the comfort in their product posing is expected to strengthen the implementation of lightweight materials further. The growing number of competitors in the automotive industry is also expected to motivate the expansion of the lightweight material market in the forecast period.

Geographically, North America and Europe are key regions of the global automotive lightweight materials market. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific was holding a major share of the global automotive lightweight materials market in 2017. Automotive lightweight materials market in Japan and China is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, because of growth of the automotive industry in these countries. China is a major consumer of automotive lightweight materials in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are developing markets for automotive lightweight materials. High demand for lightweight vehicles in these regions is driving the market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

GALM Europe 2019 offering a new agenda containing foremost OEM experiences and presenting major technology inventions in great performance lightweight materials for Electric Vehicle Body and battery securities structures.

To be capable to enter effectively in the global automotive arena, European OEMs are in imperative need of innovative multi-material solutions that will enable them to drive higher volume of BEVs, and to apply new multi-material design openings for the BEV Body-in-White and battery protection systems.

Scope of Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market:

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Material Type:

• Metals

• Plastics

• Rubber

• Composites

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Application:

• Body-in White

• Chassis & Suspension

• Powertrains and Closure

• Interiors and Others

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Component:

• Frame

• Wheels

• Bumpers and Fenders

• Engine and Exhaust

• Doors

• Hoods and Trunk lids

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Vehicle Type:

• ICE

• EV

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in the Market Include

• Alcoa Inc.

• Toray Industries Inc.

• ArcelorMittal S.A

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• BASF SE

• PPG Industries,

• Covestro AG

• Owens Corning

• Lyondellbasell N.V.

• Novelis .Inc.

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

• Bayer AG

