Vehicle Tracking Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Vehicle, Technology, Application and Region.

Vehicle Tracking Market size is valued at US$ 8.71 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period.

Vehicle tracking market is estimated to foster growth globally over the upcoming period owing to rising safety and security awareness, particularly in the corporate sector. An increasing need for monitoring the automobile movement carrying both passengers as well as goods will promote product adoption of vehicle tracking.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The synergy between telecommunications and information technology has introduced next-generation solutions in multiple sectors, enabling speed deliveries and improved efficiency thereby boosting the vehicle tracking market. Increasing deployment of vehicle tracking devices by the transportation service providers ensure fast movement of goods and is primarily driving the GPS tracking a part of the vehicle tracking industry size.

Numerous benefits offered to the companies by vehicle tracking are discounts on insurance, the safety of trucks & drivers, cost reduction, improved administration, employee management, better customer service, theft prevention, time management, and improved lifecycle management among others. Provision of various advantages is driving the vehicle tracking market size over the forecast time frame.

Based on product, the vehicle tracking market is segmented into wired and wireless. By vehicle, the market is segmented as PCV, LCV, HCV, and two-wheeler. By applications, the market is segmented as private cars, logistics, construction, fleet management, and two-wheeler tracking.

Based on applications, the fleet management is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period due to the vehicle tracking is highly demanded. The segment growth can be credited to benefits offered such as automobile safety, customer satisfaction, maximizing vehicle utilization, route planning, resource optimization, fuel monitoring, speed detection, and real-time monitoring.

Geographically, the vehicle tracking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the XX% market share in 2018 due to presence of technology providers along with major automobile manufacturers across the region is boosting the regional industry size of vehicle tracking. Regulations such as the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) are contributing significantly in the overall business demand. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Increasing automotive production combined with forthcoming regulations in the region, particularly in emerging economies is improving the regional penetration rate of vehicle tracking. For instance, the Indian government passed a regulation that public transport automobile with more than six seats of capacity will be installed with emergency buttons and tracking devices from 2018

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global vehicle tracking market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global vehicle tracking market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global vehicle tracking market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global vehicle tracking market make the report investor’s guide.

Vehicle Tracking Market Scope

Vehicle Tracking Market, By Product

• Wired

• Wireless

Vehicle Tracking Market, By Vehicle

• PCV

• LCV

• HCV

• Two-Wheeler

Vehicle Tracking Market, By Technology

• Active

• Passive

Vehicle Tracking Market, By Application

• Private Cars

• Logistics

• Construction

• Fleet Management

• Two-Wheeler Tracking

Vehicle Tracking Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Vehicle Tracking Market :

• Calamp

• Fleetistics

• Garmin

• Maestro Wireless Solutions Ltd.

• Mio

• Navotar

• Orbocomm

• Matrix

• GPS-Track

• AVL View

• TrackMe

• India Mart

• eBay

• Amazon

• Geek Buying

• Snap Deal

• Flipkart

• Shopclues

• Safekar

