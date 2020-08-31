India Material Handling Equipment Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product and Application.

India Material Handling Equipment Market Is expected to grow at 10 % CAGR during the forecast period.

Continuing investments in core manufacturing sectors drive the demand for material handling equipment products. In addition, increased need for automation and shrinking timelines of infrastructures projects demands for material handling equipment thereby resulting in an upward trend. The attractive e-commerce industry, rising labor costs, technological advancements further accelerates the growth of India material handling equipment market. However, high initial costs, lack of awareness and real-time technical challenges constrain the market growth.

Manufacturing segment dominated the India material handling equipment market and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast. Make in India initiative to boost the growth of the manufacturing sector, the market is expecting to see attractive growth in manufacturing and consequently in logistics and distribution activities for the forecast duration. Total warehousing requirement in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 %. Investment in the warehouse will offer a prospect of realizing returns in the range of 12%-20% per annum to investors willing to explore the sector. India logistic industry expected to grow at 15% to 20% per annum.

Pick and Carry crane held 30% share followed by forklift and screw cranes. The key drivers for pick and carry crane segment are the construction and industrial sectors. Within the construction sector, the key demand driver is urban infrastructure while that of industrial applications is steel and power industries. Other cranes include slew cranes, crawler cranes and tower cranes. These are advanced value, more sophisticated cranes than pick-n-carry cranes and are usually used for heavier duty work. Demand for other cranes is driven primarily by the construction and industrial sector in the refinery and mining sectors. With the increasing average scale of infrastructure and construction projects, the growth rate of slew and tower cranes is likely to exceed the average growth rate of the overall crane’s segment. The forklift is estimated to grow at high CAGR among product types. The flexibility and speed forklift offer make them ideal for repetitive material handling tasks especially in restricted areas like warehouses and yards.

Scope of the India Material Handling Equipment Market

India Material Handling Equipment Market, By Product:

• Pick and Carry Crane

• Forklift

• Screw Crane

• Tower Crane

• Crawler Crane

• Other

India Material Handling Equipment Market, By Application:

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Warehouse

• Logistics

• Other

Key Players Analyzed in the Report:

• Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co.

• Mcnally Bharat Energy Co.

• Mukand Ltd.  Escorts Ltd.

• Ahluwalia Contracts [India] Ltd.

• Saico Engineers & Fabricators Ltd.

• Elecon Engineering Co.

• ElectroMech

• ACE

• OMEGA

• Voltas

• TIL

• TELCON

